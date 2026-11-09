Soriano: Part 1: When founders confuse equal shares with fairness

A founder can spend four decades building a business, sacrificing personal comforts, taking risks, and creating wealth that will support generations. Yet, in one of the most consequential decisions of his lifetime, he can unknowingly undermine everything he has built. The mistake? Dividing his business shares equally among his children simply because he believes that treating them equally is the fairest thing a parent can do.

It is an understandable instinct. No parent wants to be accused of favoritism or make one child feel less loved than another. But fairness in raising children does not automatically translate into fairness in distributing business ownership.

Consider a founder with three children. His eldest has spent 18 years in the family business, understands its operations, commands the respect of senior executives, and has demonstrated the ability to make difficult decisions. The second child has built a career elsewhere and has little involvement in the enterprise. The youngest has been given several opportunities to contribute but has consistently struggled with accountability and performance. Despite these differences, the founder decides that each child should receive exactly one-third of his shares.

He dies believing he has done the right thing. But what has he actually created?

He has transferred ownership and potentially equal voting power to three individuals with vastly different levels of competence, commitment, and understanding of the business. More troubling, he has created the possibility that the child least qualified to lead the enterprise may exercise the same influence as the child most capable of protecting it.

Imagine the first board meeting after his passing. The eldest proposes a restructuring to address declining margins and improve efficiency. The youngest opposes it, not because he has a better strategy, but because he resents his sister’s growing influence. The second sibling, unwilling to take sides, remains silent. A business decision becomes a family confrontation.

Now imagine the two siblings combining their voting interests to challenge the leadership of the most qualified successor. Depending on the company’s governing documents, voting thresholds, and applicable law, they may be able to block critical decisions or influence board composition. The eldest, despite years of experience, could find herself fighting for the authority to lead the very business she helped preserve.

This is not merely a sibling disagreement. It is a succession risk that founders routinely underestimate.

The problem is not that every child must work in the business, nor that children who choose different careers deserve less inheritance. The problem is assuming that equal economic entitlement must automatically translate into equal control over a business.

These are fundamentally different matters. A child who has no interest in managing the enterprise may still deserve a meaningful share of the family’s wealth. But does that automatically qualify that child to influence management appointments, strategic direction, or the selection of the next generation of leaders?

Ownership is an economic responsibility. Leadership is a competence-based responsibility. Governance is an accountability responsibility. Confusing these three allows entitlement to overpower merit.

Founders must ask themselves a difficult question: Am I distributing my shares to secure my children’s future, or creating a structure that will eventually force them to fight over my legacy?

The greatest irony is that a founder may spend a lifetime preventing conflict among his children, only to leave behind an ownership arrangement that makes conflict more likely.

Equal shares may satisfy a parent’s conscience today. Without proper governance, they may become tomorrow’s inheritance trap.

A founder’s final responsibility is not simply to divide what he has built. It is to ensure that what he leaves behind has a fighting chance of surviving him.