Soriano: Part 1: When is enough, enough? A letter to founders who cannot let go

It’s December, and as I look at my calendar, I still have five more destinations to go—three of them overseas. In moments like these, I often find myself reflecting during airport layovers, hotel evenings, and long flights. Over the years, I have come to realize, acknowledge, and deeply respect the sheer tenacity of founders who built their businesses from grit and sacrifice. Their discipline is unmatched. Their resolve is extraordinary. Their drive, incomparable.

But there is a growing pattern I can no longer ignore: many founders past 70 simply cannot let go.

I remember asking a 74-year-old founder if he had prepared a succession plan. He smiled, as if amused by the question, and with absolute conviction replied, “I’ll die with my boots on.”

It was not bravado. It was fear wrapped in pride.

In every industry, there exists a certain kind of founder—brilliant, relentless, visionary—who has built an enterprise through decades of sacrifice and discipline. They are the first to arrive, the last to leave, and the ones who refuse to let a crisis determine their fate. Their stories inspire case studies. Their decisions shape industries. Their names become institutions.

And yet, there comes a moment—quiet, invisible, unavoidable—when the greatest challenge they must confront is no longer external. It is not competition, economic cycles, disruptive technology, or market shifts. The challenge is within themselves.

It is the difficulty of stopping. Of stepping back. Of letting the next generation lead—or trusting professionals to assume the heavy lifting so they can finally enjoy the life they deserve, immensely.

Many founders, even in their twilight years, operate as if the business cannot survive without their daily involvement. They believe that passing the baton is tantamount to abandoning their life’s work. And so they remain deeply entrenched—long after their energy fades, their health weakens, and their families plead for their presence rather than their productivity.

The irony is profound: the same founders who built their companies with boldness are often afraid of the very transition that will preserve their legacy.

Why does this happen? The answer is multilayered.

1. The Habit of Purpose

For many founders, work is their identity. The company is not just a business; it is an extension of their soul. Letting go feels like losing the very purpose that has fueled them for decades.

But a purpose rooted solely in work eventually becomes a prison.

2. The Fear of Obsolescence

Stepping back often triggers a fear of irrelevance. They dread the silence when meetings stop, when fewer people need their decisions.

But irrelevance comes not from stepping back—only from refusing to evolve.

3. The Illusion of Immortality

Success masks vulnerability. Founders who have conquered crisis after crisis develop an unconscious belief that they can also conquer time.

But time is undefeated. Leadership must eventually be passed—not surrendered, but passed with dignity.

4. The Burden of Expectations

Communities and employees create myths around founders. Some feel trapped by admiration, believing they must continue performing to sustain the legend.

But leadership should not be sustained through pressure; it should transition through wisdom.

At some point, the question becomes unavoidable:

When is enough, enough?

Enough wealth.

Enough battles.

Enough risks.

Enough sacrifices.

Enough is reached when the founder recognizes that value must shift from driving the business to preparing others to drive it.

Great founders do not merely build companies—they build successors.

The final chapter of leadership is not about accumulation but about transition. Not about proving capability but demonstrating wisdom. Not about holding tight but knowing when to release.

A founder who refuses to pass the baton may unintentionally harm what they spent a lifetime building. But one who steps back with clarity preserves not only the enterprise but also their own dignity.

So the question remains, not as criticism, but as an invitation:

Are you building a legacy… or preventing it from taking its natural course?

It is time to reflect—and choose wisely.