Soriano: Part 2: An open letter to those born of wealth

Dear next-generation leader,

This is a letter about responsibility, renewal, and the year ahead and Christmas has a way of slowing time.

It brings families together across generations, reminds us of where we came from, and quietly asks uncomfortable questions about who we are becoming. As one year ends and another begins, this season offers something increasingly rare: a moment to pause, reflect, and reset.

You were born into opportunity.

That fact alone does not diminish your worth, your intelligence, or your potential. But it does place you in a position unlike most people you will ever meet. The challenge you face is not how to create opportunity — but how to become worthy of it.

For much of your life, stability has been your baseline. Businesses existed before you arrived. Resources were available before you asked. Doors opened because your family name already carried weight. None of this is your fault. But neither is

it neutral.

Wealth, when inherited, creates a dangerous illusion: that outcomes are permanent and systems are self-sustaining. Christmas gatherings, comfortable traditions, and year-end celebrations can quietly reinforce this illusion. The rewards are visible. The sacrifices that built them are not.

This is where responsibility begins.

The difference between access and ownership

Being born into wealth gives you access. It does not automatically give you ownership in the

truest sense.

Ownership is not about shares or dividends. It is about accountability. It is about understanding how fragile businesses are, how quickly reputations can erode, and how many lives depend on decisions made far from holiday tables.

Many next-generation members confuse proximity with preparedness. They attend meetings without fully understanding trade-offs. They receive distributions without ever carrying operational risk. Over time, comfort replaces curiosity.

This is not entitlement. It is distance. And distance, left unaddressed, weakens stewardship.

Christmas as a mirror, not a reward

Christmas is often experienced as a season of reward. But for those born of wealth, it should also be a mirror.

Ask yourself:

• Was I worthy of the dividend I received or was it because of my last name?

• Do I understand how this business actually makes money?

• Have I earned credibility outside my surname?

• Can I manage people who do not see me as “the owner’s child”?

• Would this enterprise trust me with real responsibility today?

These are not moral questions. They are business questions. As the New Year approaches, the issue is not whether you deserve what you have. The issue is whether you are becoming capable of sustaining it.

The cost of avoiding discomfort

One of the quiet dangers of inherited wealth is the avoidance of discomfort.

Discomfort builds competence. Failure builds judgment. Accountability builds credibility.

Yet many next-generation leaders are protected from all three. Mistakes are softened. Feedback

is filtered.

Consequences are absorbed by the system. This protection may feel like love, but it delays maturity.

In business, delayed maturity is expensive.

A New Year reset

The New Year is not asking you to reject privilege. It is asking you to earn relevance.

This means:

• Seeking roles where your name does not

protect you

• Learning operations before demanding influence

• Valuing discipline over lifestyle

• Choosing contribution before entitlement

Stewardship is not inherited. It is practiced.

The greatest respect you can offer the generation before you is not gratitude alone — but

competence.

A closing reflection

You did not choose the circumstances of your birth. But you are fully responsible for the character you develop.

As Christmas gives way to a new year, the question before you is simple and demanding:

Will you merely benefit from what others built — or will you become someone capable of carrying

it forward?

The future of the enterprise will answer that question — one decision at a time.

Sincerely,

E. Soriano

Family Governance Advisor