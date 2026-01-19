Soriano: Part 2: CEO’s must lead with discipline in 2026

The work continues.

While the first phase focused on clarity and alignment, the next phase focuses on discipline—how leaders manage debt, communicate through uncertainty, make decisions, and uncover hidden inefficiencies.

These are not theoretical ideals. They are practical actions being implemented in real time.

4. We have started replacing activity with

accountability.

Many organizations confuse motion with progress. Meetings, reports, and initiatives multiply, yet results stagnate.

We are changing the rhythm.

Plans are laid out clearly. Standards are defined. Ideas are welcomed. Initiatives are agreed upon. Then execution begins.

Action: Each department now tracks three key performance results—cash flow contribution, cost efficiency, and customer retention.

5. We are managing debt with discipline.

Debt is not the enemy. Poor debt decisions are.

In difficult environments, borrowing can either create options or destroy them. Many owners use debt to postpone hard choices. That only compounds pressure.

A dedicated ad hoc team is now reviewing debt exposure, utilization, maturity profiles, interest risks, and covenant obligations.

Action: We engaged a specialist to propose the right debt structure so the Board can evaluate options from a big-picture perspective.

This shifts the conversation from survival to strategy. Debt becomes a tool, not a trap.

6. We are communicating with clarity.

Uncertainty is not being hidden. Leaders are expected to understand it and embrace it.

When people do not understand the situation, they create their own narratives. That leads to fear, excuses, and disengagement.

Action: Management now conducts regular leadership briefings to explain changes, expectations, and business direction.

These are not the usual town halls. They are structured, honest updates that align teams with reality.

Clarity builds trust. Silence builds anxiety.

7. We are making fewer, better decisions.

In pressured environments, speed often replaces judgment. But rushed decisions are expensive decisions.

With margin pressure at stake, many choices are now treated as financial decisions.

Action: Major initiatives now require a cost-benefit analysis before approval.

This does not slow progress. It protects it. Leaders are learning to pause, test assumptions, and commit only when clarity exists.

8. We are strengthening internal performance reviews.

Hidden inefficiencies cost more than visible expenses.

A small two-person team is reviewing operational and financial processes using both qualitative and quantitative methods. This is a prelude to forming a full Internal Audit (IA) function.

In my experience, a strong IA can recover up to 30 percent in savings from inefficiencies, leakages, and fraud.

Action: The team has started identifying performance gaps and process inefficiencies that affect productivity, cash flow, and execution quality.

This is not about fault-finding. It is about strengthening systems.

The shift that matters

The result is not to initiate a turnaround. It is something more valuable: stability.

The owner is no longer focused on selling. He is focused on strengthening. His energy has returned. He has even approved hiring the right people—not because conditions improved, but because leadership has become more disciplined.

Whether a company employs 20 people or 20,000, the challenges of 2026 remain the same: cash pressure, cost discipline, uncertainty, and leadership fatigue.

What changes outcomes is not size. It is clarity.

The businesses that endure will not be those that cut the fastest.

They will be the ones that think the clearest.

In 2026, survival belongs to leaders who go beyond cost-cutting—and build resilient, disciplined, and honest organizations.

The practical realities of leading through uncertainty, navigating uncertainties and strengthening internal discipline will also be discussed further in a W+B CEO webinar scheduled next Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. The session will focus on how business leaders can apply these principles in real operating environments. For inquiries, Christine may be reached at +63 917 324 7216.