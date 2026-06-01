Soriano: Part 2: The governance gaps families discover too late

The warning signs are visible long before the crisis

Most family business conflicts do not begin as conflicts.

They begin as discomforts nobody wants to discuss.

A sibling quietly questioning another sibling’s commitment, competence, or compensation.

A next-generation member feeling excluded.

An in-law is slowly gaining influence.

A founder delaying succession conversations because “there is still time.”

At first, these issues appear harmless.

Like a baby elephant in the room.

Everyone senses it.

Everyone sees it.

Yet nobody addresses it.

Because the family is still profitable, still close and still functioning, everyone convinces themselves the elephant is manageable.

Until one day, a trigger comes.

A death.

A succession decision.

A disputed board vote.

A liquidity issue.

An acquisition.

A frustrated sibling.

And suddenly the elephant charges.

By then, what could have been resolved through governance becomes emotional warfare.

This is the uncomfortable truth many successful families refuse to confront:

Family business conflicts rarely erupt because of a single event.

They explode because unresolved governance gaps quietly accumulate over many years.

The Lopez conflict did not emerge overnight. It was simply the moment when years of unresolved governance issues became impossible to ignore.

Neither will yours.

In my work with multi-generational family enterprises across Asia, I repeatedly see five governance gaps that families underestimate until it is too late.

The first is the illusion of harmony.

Many founders mistake temporary peace for long-term alignment. The family still vacations together. Holidays are celebrated. There are no public arguments.

Yet beneath the surface, expectations are already diverging.

One sibling believes contribution matters more than ownership.

Another believes ownership alone should determine influence.

Some family members want aggressive expansion. Others prefer stability and liquidity.

Because these differences are uncomfortable, they remain unspoken.

Silence becomes the governance system.

And silence is never governance.

The second gap is succession ambiguity.

Many families discuss succession emotionally but never structurally.

Everyone assumes they know who the successor is until the moment arrives.

Then difficult questions suddenly emerge.

Who decides?

Who votes?

Who becomes chair?

Who becomes president or CEO?

Can leadership be challenged?

Can shares be sold?

The third gap is conflict of interest within the family itself.

This issue is far more common than most families admit.

A sibling may sit on both sides of a transaction. An executive may favor one branch of the family over another. Some quietly build businesses that benefit from the family enterprise. Others use company relationships or influence for personal advantage because they believe they have earned that right.

At first, these actions are tolerated.

Nobody wants confrontation.

But unresolved conflicts of interest slowly poison trust.

And once trust erodes, even small decisions become political.

The fourth gap is governance built around personalities.

Many enterprises are not governed by systems. They are governed by a respected patriarch, matriarch, or elder sibling whose authority keeps everyone aligned.

But authority that lives only in a person dies with that person.

When that unifying figure disappears, unresolved tensions surface quickly.

What looked like unity was often the presence of a strong center holding competing interests together.

The fifth gap is delaying governance because the family is “still okay.”

This may be the elephant most families refuse to confront.

Founders postpone governance discussions because they fear creating tension prematurely.

Ironically, delaying the conversation often guarantees greater tension later.

Governance conversations are difficult before a crisis.

They become far more painful during one.

The painful reality is that most governance failures are visible long before they become public.

The warning signs are almost always there.

Because confronting the baby elephant feels uncomfortable.

Until it grows large enough to destroy the room itself.

In Part 3, I will discuss what strong family governance actually looks like — and why the future will belong to families willing to institutionalize trust before conflict forces them to.