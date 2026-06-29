Soriano: Part 2: The strategic plan: Your most neglected competitive advantage

The deal lasted only 10 days.

In mid-June 2026, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding. The Strait of Hormuz reopened. Oil prices fell sharply. Global markets rallied. Analysts hailed what appeared to be the beginning of a new period of geopolitical stability. Just ten days later, the agreement had unraveled. Airstrikes resumed. Tensions escalated once again. The optimism that had buoyed financial markets evaporated almost overnight. The message was unmistakable: in today’s world, certainty is one of the rarest commodities in business. What appears stable today can unravel tomorrow, reshaping markets, disrupting supply chains, altering investment decisions, and eroding business confidence in a matter of days.

Now ask yourself an uncomfortable question. If a geopolitical event halfway around the world could alter energy prices, supply chains, investor confidence, and customer demand within days, what would happen to your family enterprise? Not to the economy or your industry, but to your own business. Would your owners immediately agree on what to protect first? Would management know where to redirect resources? Or would the boardroom become consumed by conflicting opinions, delayed decisions, and expensive debates?

This is precisely why the strategic plan has become the most neglected competitive advantage in many family enterprises. Ironically, families devote significant attention to annual budgets, operating plans, and financial reports, yet often neglect the one discipline that should guide every major decision. Without a strategic plan, every opportunity looks attractive, every proposal feels urgent, and every expansion appears justified. The business remains active, but activity should never be mistaken for direction.

Strategic drift rarely begins with failure. It usually begins with success. A profitable business creates confidence. Confidence fuels optimism, and optimism encourages expansion into new ventures, markets, properties, and investments. Viewed individually, each decision appears reasonable. Together, however, they may pull the enterprise in different directions. Capital becomes fragmented, management attention is diluted, and family discussions become dominated by operational concerns rather than strategic priorities. The enterprise continues to grow, yet slowly loses the clarity that made growth possible in the first place.

Consider a second-generation family enterprise that has expanded into several businesses over the past decade. Every investment was approved because it appeared promising and capital was available. Today, the flagship business remains profitable, but margins are tightening. Every business unit argues for additional funding, while each owner has a different opinion about where the enterprise should invest next. The problem is not the absence of good ideas. The problem is the absence of an agreed framework for deciding which ideas deserve capital and which should be declined.

Every business family should therefore ask a few difficult questions. Which businesses truly deserve additional investment? Which initiatives should be accelerated, paused, or exited altogether? What objective criteria determine those decisions? If the answers depend on personalities, seniority, or who speaks most persuasively during family meetings, then the enterprise is operating without strategic discipline. Eventually, instinct replaces analysis, and emotions replace governance.

This is why a strategic plan is not merely a management document; it is one of the board’s most important governance tools. It establishes priorities before crises occur, aligns owners around a common direction, and provides clear investment criteria when attractive opportunities inevitably arise. More importantly, it gives the family a disciplined basis for saying no. In governance, the quality of an enterprise is measured not only by the opportunities it pursues, but also by the opportunities it deliberately rejects.

No strategic plan can predict the future. Markets will continue to shift. Technology will continue to disrupt industries. Geopolitical events will continue to reshape global commerce. Yet a well-crafted strategy ensures that when circumstances change, the enterprise does not lose its direction. It becomes the compass that guides where to invest, where to wait, where to exit, and what to protect.

The families that endure will not necessarily be those with the most capital or the greatest number of opportunities. They will be those with the greatest clarity of purpose and the discipline to act on it. In today’s uncertain world, a strategic plan is no longer simply a competitive advantage. It has become a survival advantage. The real question is no longer whether your family enterprise needs one. It is whether you can afford to face the next disruption without it.