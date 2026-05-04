Soriano: Part 2: Why family boards collapse: Power without accountability When board seats are inherited, not earned

The seat that came with a surname

When the second generation formalized the board, each sibling was given a seat. There were no criteria, no discussion, and no preparation. It was seen as fair. After all, ownership was equal.

At first, the arrangement appeared harmonious. Meetings were cordial, and no one openly disagreed. But within a year, the cracks began to show. Strategic discussions stalled. Decisions were delayed. Important issues were revisited repeatedly without resolution.

The problem was not conflict. The problem was capability.

What was designed to preserve unity had quietly weakened the board’s effectiveness.

The director who chose silence

In another family, one board member attended every meeting but rarely spoke.

He reviewed materials, listened carefully, and nodded in agreement. But he did not challenge assumptions or test ideas. His presence gave the impression of alignment, but his silence reflected uncertainty. When I asked him privately why he remained quiet, his response was candid.

“I don’t feel equipped to question what’s being discussed.”

Yet he continued to sit on the board, not because he was ready, but because he was family.

This is more common than most families realize. Presence is mistaken for contribution, and silence is mistaken for support.

A pattern too common to ignore

In many family enterprises, board composition is driven less by competence and more by structure. Birth order, ownership percentage, and family expectations often determine who sits at the table.

This creates a board that reflects the family—but does not necessarily guide the business.

In my experience, this issue is present in a majority of boards long before governance problems become visible.

The core issue: Equality versus effectiveness

Families naturally value equality. It is a principle that preserves harmony and reinforces unity. But governance operates on a different principle.

Effectiveness.

A board is not a symbolic body designed to represent everyone equally. It is a decision-making institution responsible for safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the enterprise. When equality is prioritized over competence, the board’s ability to function is compromised.

The reluctance to differentiate roles within the family is understandable. Excluding a sibling from the board can feel personal. It can create tension. It can even be interpreted as a lack of trust. So families default to inclusion. Everyone is given a seat.

But inclusion without preparation creates risk. It places individuals in roles they are not ready to perform and expectations they are not equipped to meet.

The consequences

When board seats are not earned, discussions lack rigor and direction. Critical issues remain unchallenged. Decisions are either delayed or diluted. Over time, a few voices begin to dominate while others withdraw. The imbalance becomes more pronounced, and the quality of governance declines.

Professional managers begin to sense the inconsistency. They receive mixed signals, unclear priorities, and shifting expectations. Confidence erodes, and execution suffers.

The board continues to meet, but it no longer leads.

A necessary reframe

Families must confront a fundamental distinction. Ownership gives the right to benefit. Directorship requires the ability to contribute. These are not interchangeable roles. Not every shareholder must sit on the board, and not every director must come from the family.

Families must begin to define what it means to serve on the board. This requires establishing clear criteria, preparing future directors, and accepting that roles within the family will differ. Some will lead. Some will govern. Others will remain as owners.

Each role is valid, but each carries different responsibilities.

Key learnings

A board built on entitlement may preserve harmony in the short term. But over time, it weakens the very institution meant to protect the business. Because when seats are given rather than earned, accountability fades. And when accountability fades, governance slowly loses its ability to guide the future.