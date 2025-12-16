Soriano: Part 3: Hold on to time before it escapes

'All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

In the first two parts, we confronted the cost of holding on too long and the reality that time — not money — is the scarcest resource a founder has.

At this stage of life, founders must confront a truth no balance sheet can soften: you do not get to choose how long you will be here. You will never know how many sunrises remain. You cannot rewind missed moments, pause difficult chapters, or skip the seasons of fatigue, loss, and reflection.

All you get is now.

Yet many founders who have mastered complexity, risk, and uncertainty struggle deeply with this simple reality. They continue to operate as though time is still abundant — postponing succession, delaying life, and clinging to control — believing there will always be another year to slow down, another quarter to prepare, another moment to finally choose differently.

This is where the final leadership challenge emerges.

Are you still longing for happiness — or are you finally ready for the quality of life that you have always longed for?

For most founders, happiness has always been tied to achievement: growth, expansion, winning. Peace, however, requires something far more difficult — acceptance. Acceptance that you have done enough. Acceptance that others are ready. Acceptance that life beyond the founder’s chair is not emptiness, but possibility.

Sometimes the most important exercise for a founder is not strategic planning, but reflection.

Pause for a moment and ask yourself:

How many things do I have today that were the very things I wished for a decade ago?

If you now possess them — wealth, security, influence, freedom — why does restlessness remain? Why does the urge to control persist? Why does letting go still feel like loss rather than completion?

The answer is often attachment.

Founders spend so many years becoming indispensable that they forget the ultimate goal of leadership is to make oneself unnecessary — not irrelevant, but unnecessary to daily operations. This is not abandonment. It is graduation.

Letting go does not mean stepping away from purpose. It means redefining it.

The final chapter of leadership is not about managing people or driving performance. It is about stewardship — ensuring the business, the family, and the culture are strong enough to thrive without your constant presence. It is about trusting what you have built and trusting the people you have prepared.

This Christmas season, when the world slows just enough to allow reflection, the question shifts decisively:

Not “What more can I build?”

But “Where do I truly need to be?”

Christmas has a way of stripping away illusion. It reminds us — quietly, insistently — that success is not measured by how busy we remain, but by who we are present for. It is the season that exposes the distance between achievement and fulfillment, between accumulation and meaning.

For founders, this pause is rare and precious. It is one of the few moments in the year when stepping back does not signal weakness, but wisdom.

For some founders, that place is with family — relationships long deferred in the name of responsibility. For others, it is health, faith, travel, or simply unstructured time — something they have not experienced in decades. For many, it is peace: waking up without the weight of constant decisions, knowing the business is in capable hands.

You cannot add more years to your life, but you can add more life to your years.

Legacy is not measured by how long you stay in control. It is measured by what endures after you step back — strong leaders, resilient systems, aligned families, and a founder who exits with dignity rather than exhaustion.

You do not get to choose how long you are here.

You do not know how many sunrises remain.

All you get is now.