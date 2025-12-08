Soriano: Part II: Your currency is no longer money but time

Hold on to time before it escapes.

For most of their lives, founders measure success through familiar metrics — revenue, margins, valuation, assets and opportunities won. These numbers fueled their drive. They validated the long nights, the sacrifices, the risks no one else dared to take. Numbers gave meaning to their hardship.

But there comes a point, especially when founders cross into their 70s, when the numbers that once defined victory begin to lose relevance. Revenues still rise, valuations continue to grow, the business remains strong and yet a strange form of restlessness begins to surface. Something feels incomplete — not in the balance sheet, but in life.

The most successful founders I meet around the world often arrive at the same truth: the currency they are running out of is not money — it is time.

Wealth can be rebuilt.

Opportunities can be chased again.

Deals can be revived, lands reacquired, strategies redesigned.

But time — once spent — is gone forever.

And yet many founders, even in their twilight years, behave as if time is still abundant. They negotiate as if decades remain. They continue expansion as if they will still be around to oversee it. They cling to responsibilities as if they will always have the strength to carry them.

This is not ambition.

This is denial.

I recall a conversation with an 81-year-old founder who still insisted on attending every management meeting. When I asked why he continued to involve himself in operational matters, he said: “If I don’t do this, I don’t know what else to do.” It was not a business problem — it was a life problem disguised as leadership.

Many founders cannot let go because they have not prepared themselves emotionally, spiritually, or mentally for the life that comes after leadership. They spent their entire adult lives building companies, yet spent very little time building themselves.

The result?

They keep exchanging their most precious, declining currency — time — for responsibilities that could have already been passed on.

Let us reflect on why this pattern persists.

1. They Overestimate Their Remaining Time

Founders who have beaten crises believe they can also outlast aging. Years still feel abundant… until suddenly they are not. Many wake up one day realizing their grandkids are grown, their friends have left the stage and moments they once postponed can no longer be reclaimed.

2. They Mistake Activity for Relevance

Daily involvement becomes their lifeline to relevance. Meetings and decisions create the illusion of vitality. But relevance is not sustained by doing; it is sustained by shaping what others will do after you.

3. They Fail to Convert Wealth Into Life

Founders excel at accumulating assets but struggle to convert those assets into meaningful experiences — travel, peace, purpose, family connection, deep friendships, spiritual clarity. For decades, they optimized business outcomes but neglected life outcomes.

4. They Postpone What Matters Most

“I’ll spend more time with my family when things stabilize.” “I’ll travel when the business no longer needs me.” “I’ll rest when the next project is done.”

But there will always be another project, another crisis, another opportunity. Life, however, does not wait for the perfect moment.

5. They Forget That Time Is Their

Final Investment

Great founders know how to identify winning investments. But the greatest return now lies in investing time in relationships, in health, in peace, in closure and in the people who will carry their legacy forward.

Eventually, every founder reaches the crossroads where money can no longer buy what truly matters:

Time with family. Peace of mind. Completion. Legacy. Self-acceptance. Freedom.

The business can survive without you. But the life you still have left cannot.

Time is the last and most valuable currency. Spend it where it truly counts — before

it escapes.