Soriano: The 2 qualities of great founders

Last week, I wrote that the most dangerous time for any business is often when everything appears to be going well. Drawing from the Japanese philosophy, “Kiki no toki ni kaeru no dewa nai. Tsuyoi toki ni kaeru” — do not change when you are in crisis; change when you are strong — I argued that the organizations most at risk are often not those visibly struggling, but those that have become too comfortable to question themselves. Transformation is most effective when leaders still have the time, the resources, and the freedom to shape their own future.

The same pattern continues to emerge across industries. Food and beverage, hospitality, retail, real estate, technology, beauty and wellness, and franchise businesses may appear exceptionally strong while quietly becoming strategically fragile. Markets evolve. Consumer expectations shift. Technology reshapes industries faster than many organizations can respond. The businesses that endure are rarely those that simply grow faster or sell more. They are the ones that reinvent themselves before circumstances force them to.

The greatest enemy of sustained success is not failure. It is premature satisfaction. Great founders possess two qualities that rarely exist together. They are relentlessly optimistic about the future, yet relentlessly vigilant about the present. They inspire confidence while constantly questioning assumptions. They celebrate progress without allowing success to become an excuse for standing still.

I witnessed this firsthand when I joined Andrew Tan, founder of Alliance Global Group, one of the Philippines’ largest diversified conglomerates, during the height of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis. Like countless businesses across Asia, our organization faced extraordinary uncertainty. Currencies were collapsing, credit markets had frozen, banks were calling in loans, and long-standing business relationships were under immense strain. Yet he remained remarkably composed. He communicated with clarity, made difficult decisions without hesitation, and refused to allow fear to dictate strategy. More importantly, he never allowed the crisis to define the organization. Instead, he used it to strengthen it.

When the crisis had passed, he shared a lesson that has stayed with me throughout my career. The essence of what he conveyed was that we may stumble as many times as adversity demands, but it is the journey to recovery — and the growth that follows — that makes every hardship worthwhile. He likened that journey to an athlete striving to win not just one, but several Olympic gold medals. The struggle, discipline, setbacks, and perseverance made the eventual triumph far more meaningful than success achieved without adversity.

That perspective fundamentally changed how I viewed leadership. Great founders do not merely endure adversity; they allow it to reshape the way they think, lead, and prepare for the future.

That discipline does not disappear when prosperity returns. While others celebrate record sales, exceptional founders continue asking difficult questions. What business model could make ours obsolete? Which customer behaviors are changing? Which technologies will redefine our industry? Which capabilities must we build before they become urgent? Productive paranoia is not fear. It is disciplined vigilance exercised precisely when there appears to be the least reason for it.

That is the message I leave with founders and, even more importantly, with the next generation. You were not entrusted with a successful business simply to preserve it. You were entrusted with the responsibility to question it, strengthen it, and reinvent it for a world your founders could never have imagined. Ownership may be transferred through succession, but stewardship must be earned through courage, discipline, and the willingness to change before change is forced

upon you.

The day your business reaches its peak is the day you should begin preparing for its next reinvention — not because failure is inevitable, but because change is. Great founders understand that success is never something to protect; it is something to renew. The truly exceptional ones go one step further. They ensure that the discipline to question, adapt, and reinvent becomes embedded in the institution itself, long after they are gone. That may well be the founder’s greatest and final gift — a subject I will explore in my next article.