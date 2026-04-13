Soriano: The boardroom is not a dining room

The boardroom is not a dining table. It is not a playground. And it is certainly not an inheritance.

Yet in many family businesses, board seats are still handed out like heirlooms—granted not based on competence or readiness, but by virtue of bloodline. This is where governance begins to fail—not dramatically, but quietly, through tolerated mediocrity.

Let us be clear: not every family member is qualified to be a director.

A director is not a ceremonial title. It is a position of fiduciary responsibility. It demands accountability to all shareholders, stewardship of the enterprise, and the courage to make difficult, often unpopular decisions. It requires preparation, independence of thought, and the discipline to challenge management when necessary.

Serving on the board means carrying the institution’s weight, not enjoying the comfort of entitlement. I recall a board meeting that left me deeply disappointed.

It was a second-generation family business—successful, growing, and full of potential. The founders had built a solid enterprise and entrusted the next generation with both ownership and leadership. On paper, governance appeared structured. In reality, it was hollow.

Several family members occupied board seats.

As the meeting progressed, financial reports were presented—detailed, complex, requiring scrutiny. Strategic matters were raised—expansion plans, capital allocation, and emerging risks. And yet, there was silence. Not the silence of reflection—but of disengagement.

One director was absorbed in his phone. Another exchanged jokes with a sibling. A third seemed more interested in the catered lunch than in the discussion. When invited to contribute, responses were vague or absent. At a critical moment, a key decision was brought forward—one that required insight, debate, and judgment. Instead, it was approved without question. No challenge. No rigor. No accountability.

When the meeting ended, it became painfully clear: this was not a board. It was a social gathering. These were not directors. They were, in the bluntest sense, useless members of the board.

And that is the danger.

When incapable individuals sit as directors, governance collapses from within. Decisions are rubber-stamped. Risks go unexamined. Management operates either unchecked or misdirected. Over time, the business weakens—not because of external threats, but because of internal complacency.

Directorship is not about presence. It is about contribution. A competent director does three things well:

First, exercises independent judgment. A director must be willing to ask hard questions, challenge assumptions, and resist groupthink—even when it is uncomfortable.

Second, comes prepared. Board materials are not optional reading. They are the foundation of informed decision-making. To arrive unprepared is to abdicate responsibility.

Third, acts in the best interest of the enterprise. Not in favor of siblings, factions, or personal agendas—but in service of long-term value creation.

The “do’s” of directorship are clear: prepare rigorously, engage actively, challenge constructively, and decide responsibly.

The “don’ts” are equally clear: do not treat the board as a formality, do not defer blindly, do not remain silent when clarity is required, and do not occupy a seat you are not equipped to fulfill.

Family businesses must confront a difficult but necessary question:

If this individual were not part of the family, would we appoint them as a director?

If the answer is no, then the seat must be reconsidered.

This is not about exclusion—it is about stewardship.

There is honor in being a responsible shareholder. There is dignity in contributing outside the board. But there is danger in occupying a role one is unprepared for.

The boardroom demands competence, discipline, and accountability.

Nothing less.

Author’s Note

Prof. Enrique M. Soriano serves as a mentor at the Singapore Institute of Directors Board Readiness Program, where he contributes to the development of current and aspiring directors in corporate governance, board effectiveness, and strategic oversight. He advises multi-generational family enterprises and boards across Asia, advocating for merit-based board composition and principled stewardship to ensure long-term sustainability.