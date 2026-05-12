Soriano: The calm before the storm (Why “We are okay” are the 3 most dangerous words in family business)

“It is not the conflict you can see that destroys family businesses. It is the tension no one is willing to name.”

Every family business governance failure I have ever witnessed began the same way.

Not with a dramatic argument. Not with a sudden betrayal. Not with a crisis anyone could have predicted.

It began with years of small things left unsaid.

A sibling who felt overlooked. A spouse who never felt welcomed into family decisions. A next-generation member who quietly resented being handed responsibility without being given real authority. A founder who assumed that because no one was complaining, everyone was aligned.

Silence is not harmony. It is often just deferred conflict.

This is the most dangerous season in the life of a family business — not crisis, but comfort. The years when everything appears to be working. When the business is growing, relationships feel stable, and governance conversations feel unnecessary. These are precisely the years when the foundation either gets built or gets neglected.

And neglect has a compounding cost.

Consider what happens as a family grows across generations. A founder and spouse become two parents, then four adult children, then eight grandchildren with their own spouses and perspectives. What began as a single entrepreneurial household becomes a complex web of relationships, expectations, financial dependencies, and emotional histories.

Each new member of the family system brings legitimate needs: to be heard, to be valued, to understand their role, to know the rules. When governance structures exist, those needs are addressed systematically. When they do not exist, those needs are addressed emotionally — through conflict, withdrawal, resentment, or power struggles.

The pattern is heartbreakingly predictable. And it is almost entirely avoidable.

I have sat across from families where the wounds were already deep before anyone thought to seek help. Brothers who communicated through lawyers. Cousins who had not spoken in years. Founders who watched everything they built become the source of their family’s destruction. In every case, the moment I ask when governance was first discussed, the answer is the same: “We waited too long.”

By then, positions have hardened. Trust has eroded. What could have been a collaborative transition becomes adversarial. The business survives — sometimes — but the family rarely comes out whole.

There are common signs that a family is overdue for governance: Compensation decisions feel personal rather than structured. Leadership roles are assigned based on birth order or loyalty rather than capability. Succession is spoken about in whispers but never formally planned. Inactive shareholders feel disconnected and underinformed. Family meetings, if they happen at all, avoid the real issues.

If any of these sound familiar, the time to act is now.

Governance is not a bureaucratic exercise. It is the system that transforms a family from a group of individuals with shared history into a team with shared purpose. It creates the structures, communication channels, decision-making frameworks, and values alignment that allow families to navigate complexity without losing each other.

The founders who invest in governance early give their families an extraordinary gift — not just financial security, but the tools to remain united across generations.

Because wealth without unity is fragile. And unity without structure rarely survives growth.

Don’t wait for conflict to make governance urgent.

If you recognize the warning signs, it is time to act.

Author’s note

Prof. Enrique M. Soriano serves as a Mentor at the Singapore Institute of Directors Board Readiness Program, where he contributes to the development of current and aspiring directors in corporate governance, board effectiveness, and strategic oversight. He advises multi-generational family enterprises and boards across Asia, advocating for merit-based board composition and principled stewardship to ensure long-term sustainability.