Soriano: The Camino Jakobsweg – A 250-K journey through tradition, faith and self-discovery

The Camino Jakobsweg is more than a physical journey; it is a deeply spiritual pilgrimage that each of us has come to cherish. From Sept. 21 to Oct. 7, 2024, our group of 18 walked over 250 kilometers, beginning in Austria and crossing into Southern Germany, culminating in the vibrant festivities of Oktoberfest. With an average age of 65, each step we took together reminded us of the importance of living meaningfully “while we can.” As captains of industry, we have been fortunate in our careers, but the Camino calls us to live lives marked by purpose, balance and gratitude — values that go beyond professional success.

The Caminonans, as we call ourselves, have formed a close bond through this journey over the years. Organized by respected business leaders, most of our group are avid golfers and longstanding members of Cebu Country Club who, after decades of steering their businesses, have found a new depth of life quality on the Camino. For many, this was our fourth Camino; for others like Bob Gothong, Joe Soberano, Jun Selma and Mario King, it marked nearly a decade of pilgrimages. Along the way, we have reflected not only on our careers but also on the fragility of life. Some among us have faced near-death experiences that profoundly shaped our outlook on life, heightening our awareness of life’s fleeting nature and strengthening our resolve to live with purpose. Every year, the news of friends and loved ones who have passed away reminds us to seize each day and live intentionally. The Camino is not just a journey; it’s an affirmation of our commitment to appreciate the moments we share and the lives we touch.

This year’s Camino Jakobsweg took us off the typical paths of Spain, Portugal and France, following instead an ancient trail that reveals the vast network of routes leading from Jerusalem to Santiago. This unique path is rich in history and significance, offering a rare glimpse into the footsteps of pilgrims from Eastern Europe who once traveled this route. Our group may even be among the first Filipino pilgrims to walk this particular stretch, adding a special dimension to the experience.

The pilgrimage was especially meaningful thanks to Fr. Joe Quilongquilong, a fellow Caminoan. Fr. Joe’s deep knowledge of Christian history and traditions infused our journey with purpose. Through his guidance, we were reminded that this path is about more than physical endurance; it is a journey of the soul. His insights connected us to the faith and devotion that have inspired pilgrims for centuries. With every step and story he shared, we felt connected to something larger — a tradition that brings meaning to our lives and calls us to reflect on our own values.

Southern Germany welcomed us warmly. In Mittenwald, known as Germany’s “Violin-Making Capital,” we visited a church that houses the relics of Saints Peter and Paul, a profound reminder of the faith that connects us all. Each stop along the way felt like a connection to the centuries of pilgrims who have walked before us. The Camino teaches that we are part of a larger journey, one that not only unites us with our fellow pilgrims but connects us to a legacy of resilience and faith that transcends time.

On Nov. 13, our group will gather once more to celebrate the journey we have completed and plan our next Camino — this time, a pilgrimage through Italy, at the heart of the Catholic faith. Our reunion will also be a moment to renew our commitment to live with purpose “while we can.” Let us constantly remind ourselves of the importance of living fully, of making each day count, and of leading with humility and grace. In this unpredictable world, the Camino offers a guide to living with intention, to cherish each day, and to make a meaningful difference—not just as captains of industry, but as individuals blessed with the opportunity to impact the world around us.

