Soriano: The cost of no strategic plan: Why thriving family businesses are often the most dangerous

“Strategic planning is a waste of time.”

I’ve heard this from founders who built empires with nothing but instinct and iron will. From patriarchs who turned nothing into something. From partners who swear they’ve never needed a plan — and their bank accounts seem to agree.

They’re not wrong about what got them here.

They’re dangerously wrong about what keeps them here.

Because here is what no one tells the successful family enterprise: the very confidence that built your business is precisely what will blind you to its unraveling. You don’t drift because you stopped working hard. You drift because you kept working hard — just in too many directions, without a compass, convinced that momentum is the same thing as strategy.

It is not.

The crises, when they come, don’t announce themselves. A key customer quietly moves on. A sharper competitor enters with half your cost structure. A trusted executive resigns. A sibling proposes a new venture. A partner refuses an investment. Suddenly, you are making decisions that will shape the next decade under the worst possible conditions: pressure, urgency and no shared answer to the most important question.

Where are we going?

Without a strategic plan, that question has no answer. So the organization does what organizations always do in a vacuum: it reacts. It cuts here, borrows there, launches something, postpones something else and holds an emergency meeting where the loudest voice or the most senior owner wins. The business remains extraordinarily busy. It just isn’t going anywhere in particular.

This is not a crisis. This is something worse: a drift. And drifting family enterprises are far more dangerous than struggling ones because they look fine. Sales are growing. Assets are accumulating. Milestones are being celebrated.

No one sees the rot until it’s structural.

Capital scatters across too many initiatives. Management attention — the scarcest resource in any enterprise — fragments. Underperforming units limp on because no one has made the difficult decision to exit.

Legacy businesses absorb investment out of sentiment, long after the market has moved on. New ventures launch not because they are strategically sound, but because someone had an idea and no framework existed to evaluate it.

The financial consequences are gradual. Then suddenly.

Margins thin. Projects slow. Accountability dissolves. The best managers start to leave. Everyone is working harder than ever. No one agrees on what matters most.

For family enterprises, this is where ordinary drift becomes genuinely dangerous. Because in a family business, decisions are never purely commercial. They carry the weight of relationships, history, hierarchy and expectation. One owner wants to expand. Another wants dividends. One sibling wants to protect what their father built. Another wants to disrupt it. A partner sees opportunity where another sees unacceptable risk.

None of these positions is wrong in isolation.

They become destructive when the enterprise has no shared direction — no agreed map, no clear criteria, no structure for resolving disagreement before it becomes conflict.

Without that foundation, every major decision becomes a referendum on power. And family businesses that turn every major decision into a referendum on power do not stay family businesses for long.

Let me say something that might disturb you.

The most dangerous family enterprises are not the ones already in crisis. They are the ones that appear stable, profitable and full of activity — but have been drifting for years, held together by favorable markets, loyal customers and a founder whose personal authority substitutes for strategy.

What happens when the market shifts? When does the founder’s health change? When the next generation takes over and discovers that what looked like a legacy was actually an improvisation?

A strategic plan will not prevent every crisis. No document can do that.

But it gives ownership and leadership a compass when the storm arrives — a shared answer to where this enterprise is going, what it stands for and what it will sacrifice to get there.

The first responsibility of leadership is not to keep the business moving.

It is to make sure the business is moving in the right direction.

Everything else is just an expensive activity.