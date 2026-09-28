Soriano: The Family Constitution is not enough

(Part 1 of a 3-part series on the Family Shareholders’ Agreement)

Almost every family enterprise I advise in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan, Hanoi produces a Family Constitution. Founders are proud of it. Boards cite it. Even banks love it — a signed Constitution photographs well in a credit file and reads, to a relationship manager, as proof the family has its governance in order. Almost none of it is enforceable in a court of law. That is not a knock on the Constitution. It is a warning about what families, and their bankers, believe it does for them.

Aspiration is not enforcement

The Constitution is usually a family’s first governance document, and often its only one — values, vision, principles on employment, dividends and succession. It is a moral, aspirational document, not a contract. In the cases I review, it rarely binds shareholders under the Corporation Code or holds up in a boardroom standoff or a courtroom.

Here is the distinction I ask every founder to sit with: the Constitution tells the family who it wants to be. The Family Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) tells every signing shareholder what happens when someone does not act that way.

A Constitution can say a sibling should not sell shares outside the family without consulting everyone first — a fine sentence, and, standing alone, unenforceable. An SHA can build in a Right of First Refusal, valuation mechanics, transfer restrictions, and drag-along or tag-along rights that a court or arbitrator can actually enforce. One is a compass. The other is a contract.

A pattern I see too often

Consider a composite, not any one family: a founder and three children spend a year drafting a beautifully worded Constitution. Everyone signs at a retreat. The family’s bank, reviewing the loan file that year, notes it favorably.

Three years later, one sibling, under financial pressure, starts negotiating to sell shares outside the family. The Constitution has language about keeping shares in the family, but it was never registered as a binding contract, never annotated on the stock certificates, and contains no Right of First Refusal, no valuation formula, and no consequence for a sale that proceeds anyway. The family’s only recourse is persuasion and litigation over language never meant to be litigated — and the bank that once praised the Constitution has no more protection than the family does.

This is the gap the SHA closes. Where a Constitution says “we value family ownership,” an SHA says: this is the price, this is the notice period, these are the parties with first right to buy, and this is what happens if the process is not followed. One is sentiment. The other is standing.

Why does this keep happening

Families are not naive; they invest real time in governance. The problem is sequencing: the Constitution is emotionally satisfying to draft — it is where the family tells its own story — while the SHA is technical and can feel, at the drafting stage, like a document written for the day trust breaks down. Banks rarely ask for more than a Constitution, so families take its acceptance as proof that the governance work is done. It is not.

The two are not competitors. The Constitution sets the why. The SHA — with a proper Right of First Refusal, spousal documentation, a Deed of Reconveyance, the SEC-approved amendment, annotation on the stock certificates, and a Will for every shareholder — sets the how. Only the how holds up under pressure; no value statement survives on its own.

What comes next

Part 2 goes inside the SHA itself: Right of First Refusal, transfer restrictions, valuation, deadlock resolution, and whether in-law spouses should hold shares directly. Part 3 covers what it costs families who wait too long.

Families who want to go deeper sooner are welcome to join The Family Shareholders’ Agreement: The Most Powerful Document for Preventing Family Conflict and Protecting Family Wealth, an onsite workshop on Oct. 17, 2026, at the Makati Sports Club, with Atty. Apollo “Pol” Sangalang.