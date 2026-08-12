Soriano: The founder’s greatest gift

In the first part of this series, I wrote about the two qualities that distinguish great founders: relentless optimism about the future and relentless vigilance about the present. But there is a deeper question that every successful founder eventually has to confront: What happens when you are no longer there?

Building a successful business is one achievement. Building an institution capable of renewing itself across generations is an entirely different challenge. Many founders are extraordinarily good at creating growth.

They know how to take risks, seize opportunities, make difficult decisions, and move faster than everyone else. Yet the same qualities that make someone an exceptional founder can eventually become a limitation if the organization becomes dependent on the founder’s judgment, relationships, instincts, and authority.

This is why succession is not simply about transferring ownership or appointing the next leader. It is about transferring responsibility. The next generation should not inherit a business as a museum piece — a successful organization preserved exactly as the founder left it. They inherit the responsibility to determine whether that business remains relevant, competitive, and capable of creating value in a very different world.

You were not entrusted with a successful business simply to preserve it. You were entrusted with the responsibility to question it, strengthen it, and reinvent it.

That distinction is critical. Ownership can be transferred through succession. But stewardship must be earned. It requires the courage to challenge assumptions, the humility to recognize what you do not know, and the discipline to make decisions that may benefit the organization long after your own tenure has ended.

The founder’s role, therefore, must evolve. In the early years, the founder may need to be the entrepreneur, strategist, rainmaker, problem-solver, and ultimate decision-maker. But as the organization matures, the founder’s greatest contribution may no longer be making every important decision. It may be building an institution that can make good decisions without the founder.

That requires capable leaders, sound governance, accountability, clear decision-making, and a culture that encourages thoughtful questioning rather than unquestioning loyalty. It also requires founders to recognize one of the most difficult transitions in leadership: knowing when to let go. The objective is not to make the next generation behave exactly as the founder did. It is to prepare them to think with the same sense of responsibility while giving them the freedom to respond differently when circumstances demand it.

The ultimate test is not whether the next generation does things exactly the way the founder did. It is whether they understand why the founder did what he or she did — and have the courage to do something different when the world has changed.

This is where great founders differ from merely successful ones. Successful founders build businesses. Great founders build organizations that can outlive them. Exceptional founders build something even more enduring: a culture of continuous renewal.

The day a business reaches its peak should not be the day everyone begins protecting what has already been built. It should be the day the organization begins preparing for its next reinvention. Not because failure is inevitable, but because change is.

This is perhaps the greatest responsibility of a founder to the next generation: not to tell them exactly what the future should look like, but to give them the capability, confidence, and governance discipline to build it themselves.

A founder’s legacy, therefore, should not be measured only by the size of the company left behind, the wealth created, or the number of generations that inherit it. The deeper measure is whether the institution remains capable of learning, adapting, and creating value after the founder is gone.

The greatest gift a founder can leave is not a business that never changes. It is an institution that knows when — and how — to change.

That is how success becomes legacy.