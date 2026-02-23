Soriano: The hidden risk of unqualified family executives

For starters, name one profit-oriented organization where trust is the sole barometer for growing the business. There is none.

Trust is essential—but trust alone has never scaled an enterprise. Therefore, trust is not a talent strategy. Competence is.

Following the publication of my recent piece on why some next-generation CEOs fail the leadership test, many readers—particularly those already occupying C-suite roles—reached out privately. Their message was consistent and revealing.

The real strain in many family enterprises does not always sit in the CEO position. It often sits one level below.

Across the boards I have served and the multigenerational businesses I advise, a recurring governance risk is quietly undermining otherwise capable next-generation leaders: unqualified family members occupying sensitive executive roles. The pattern is familiar.

A founder, guided by trust and parental confidence, places siblings into senior management positions. On paper, the structure appears harmonious. In practice, standards begin to diverge. Some family executives carry the burden of performance. Others carry only the title.

Entitlement at this level rarely announces itself loudly. It appears in subtler but more corrosive ways: key performance indicators (KPIs) treated as optional, strategic reviews approached casually, and prolonged absences normalized—even during critical operating windows.

In stable periods, the business absorbs the inefficiency. Under pressure, the cracks widen quickly.

One case remains particularly instructive.

In a family enterprise I advised, the eldest sibling who assumed the CEO role after his father passed away was, by objective measure, well prepared. He had external operating experience, worked his way through the banking industry, built credibility with lenders, and earned the respect of professional managers. The family had little doubt about his individual capability.

What proved far more difficult was the environment surrounding him.

Four siblings held vice-presidential roles, all appointed primarily based on trust. Over time, their performance discipline diverged markedly from the demands of the business. Strategic initiatives slowed. Accountability conversations became delicate. Professional executives quietly began compensating for the gaps.

The inflection point came during a period of market pressure and capital strain. While management worked to stabilize operations and protect long-term value, the least engaged family executives were the first to raise a familiar suggestion:

Perhaps the family should consider selling. Not from a position of strategic timing—but from discomfort with sustained operational intensity.

This is where many family enterprises confront an uncomfortable truth.

The issue is rarely the capable CEO. It is the uneven application of standards within the family’s executive bench. The founder often, unintentionally, sets this in motion. Out of loyalty and affection, trust becomes the primary qualification for sensitive roles. But organizations do not run on trust alone. They run on competence, discipline, and consequence.

The situation becomes more fragile after the founder’s passing. In the case above, ownership was divided equally among the siblings—fair in appearance, but destabilizing in practice. The CEO carried a disproportionate operational burden while holding only equal economic authority. Policy enforcement became politically complex. Performance management became emotionally charged.

Over time, fatigue replaced resolve.

In one private exchange, the CEO shared a sobering reflection: he was confident in the business model, but far less confident in the governance environment required to sustain it. Exit, once unthinkable, quietly entered his field of consideration. Family enterprises rarely decline because of a single incapable leader. They erode when performance standards become negotiable for those closest to power.

Founders would do well to examine one critical question:

Are you building trust—or are you building capability?

They are not the same.

Bloodline may justify ownership. It must never excuse underperformance.

++++++++

Prof. Enrique M. Soriano will further explore board-level accountability and governance standards in his upcoming webinar, “Director Duties: What It Means in Practice in Family Enterprises,” on March 4 at 10 a.m.

He will also continue examining next-generation leadership and governance themes in his Governance Masterclass at Vivere Hotel, Alabang, on March 28, 2026. For reservations, please contact Christine at +63 917 324 7216.