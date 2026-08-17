Soriano: The most expensive Family Constitution is the one nobody follows

“The greatest failure in family governance is not having a Family Constitution. It is having one—and believing the job is finished.”

A Family Constitution can be one of the most important documents a business family ever creates. It can also become one of the most useless.

After years of working with business families, I have seen a recurring pattern: more than half of the families we work with already have a Family Constitution, Family Charter, or some form of governance document. Yet when we examine how the family actually makes decisions, resolves conflict, prepares the next generation, and manages ownership, surprisingly little has changed. The document exists. The governance does not.

Why would a family invest time, money, and emotional energy in creating a Constitution, only to continue behaving exactly as it

did before?

Because many families mistake documentation for institutionalization.

The signing becomes the finish line. The family gathers, discusses its values, negotiates difficult issues, agrees on principles, signs the document, takes the obligatory photograph, and congratulates itself. Everyone leaves with a sense of accomplishment. But a Constitution is not a governance system. It is a blueprint

for one.

The real test begins when the family encounters its first difficult decision.

When siblings disagree about dividends, is there a process for resolving the issue? When a niece or son wants to enter the business, are there objective qualifications? When an underperforming family executive refuses to leave, does merit still prevail? When ownership becomes fragmented among cousins, are there mechanisms to preserve responsible ownership? When the founder wants to make a decision that belongs to the Board or shareholders, can the family respectfully say no?

If the answer is no, the Constitution has not changed the family. It has simply documented its aspirations.

This is particularly dangerous because Constitutions are usually filled with words nobody can disagree with: unity, stewardship, integrity, respect, harmony, responsibility, and legacy. The problem is that these noble words are rarely tested in comfortable times. They are tested when money, power, entitlement, succession, and family relationships collide.

It is easy to agree on family unity. It is much harder when two siblings want different CEOs. It is easy to agree on meritocracy. It is much harder to tell the founder’s child that he or she is not qualified for a senior position. It is easy to agree on stewardship. It is much harder to restrict distributions when the business needs capital.

That is where governance begins.

A functioning Constitution must establish decision rights, processes, accountability, boundaries, and consequences. It must clarify what belongs to the Family Council, the Business and Ownership Council, where appropriate, the Board, and Management. More importantly, it must survive personalities.

If the family still needs the founder to settle every disagreement, the family has not institutionalized governance. If important decisions continue to be made through private conversations because “that is how we have always done it,” the Constitution has become secondary to old habits.

This is where families sometimes look back with regret. They remember the consultant warning them that the Constitution was only the beginning. They remember being told to activate the governance structures, educate the next generation, and practice the rules while the family was still aligned.

They should have listened.

The most important question is not, “Do you have a Family Constitution?” It is: “What has changed because you have one?”

The value of a Constitution is not measured by how impressive the document is or how many pages it contains. It is measured by the quality of decisions the family makes when the document is no longer in front of them.

A Constitution should not merely tell a family what it believes. It should change how the family behaves.

Otherwise, it is not governance.

It is paperwork.