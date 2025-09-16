Soriano: Weathering the storm: Family crisis, renewal and shared purpose

“For family businesses, the message is clear: governance may steady the ship, but only shared purpose gives it the power to sail through storms.”

From a Chinatown seed shop to a US$96.5 billion global giant, CP Group’s story is not just about growth—it is about legacy. Their journey underscores the truth that family enterprises endure not through wealth alone, but through the alignment of family purpose with business vision.

As I reflect on my engagement with CP Group a decade ago, one lesson stands clear: it is not governance that sustains legacies, but the soul of shared purpose guiding every decision, every generation.

That truth was tested in 1997, when the Asian Financial Crisis shook Thailand and toppled many family-owned conglomerates. CP Group, despite its size and influence, was not spared.

A crisis that tested foundations

At the time of the crisis, CP had grown aggressively — expanding across agriculture, food, retail, telecommunications and real estate. Their global presence was vast, but so were their debts. When the Thai baht collapsed and credit dried up, the group faced mounting pressure from banks, foreign investors and regulators.

Other conglomerates crumbled under similar strain. Boardrooms across Asia were scenes of panic, blame, and fracturing families. In many cases, siblings and cousins pointed fingers, sold off assets without consensus, or fought over control—eroding both the enterprise and the family bond.

For CP, however, something different happened. The crisis became a rallying point, not a breaking point.

Shared purpose as anchor

The Chearavanont family did not escape pain. CP was forced to sell prized assets, restructure debts, and dramatically slow its pace of expansion. But what held them together was an unspoken clarity: the business existed not only to create wealth, but to contribute to Thailand’s progress.

This shared sense of purpose — that their enterprise was part of nation-building — shifted the family’s mindset. Sacrifice was reframed as survival for the greater good. Selling assets was not an admission of failure, but a step to preserve what truly mattered: the ability to rebuild, to continue creating jobs, and to honor the legacy of their founders.

Unlike families who fragmented in the face of crisis, CP stayed united because they had a compass beyond money.

Rebuilding with resilience

What followed was one of the most remarkable rebounds in Asian business history. By the early 2000s, CP had not only stabilized but repositioned itself for stronger, more disciplined growth.

Three factors drove their recovery:

1. Professional stewardship – Even before the crisis, CP had invited world-class executives into leadership roles. This professional backbone allowed them to restructure quickly and maintain credibility with global partners.

2. Investment in people – CP invested heavily in training, succession programs, and international talent — ensuring the group had the leadership capacity to rebuild.

3. Unified family vision – The family reaffirmed their commitment to long-term purpose: building enterprises that benefit not just shareholders, but society. This clarity enabled difficult decisions to be made without tearing the family apart.

Lessons for family enterprise

For family-owned businesses in Asia and beyond, CP’s crisis and renewal hold timeless lessons:

* Wealth alone cannot bind a family. In times of crisis, money becomes a wedge unless anchored by shared purpose.

* Governance provides rules, but shared purpose provides resolve. Boards and constitutions matter, but only a unifying vision can turn sacrifice into strength.

* Resilience requires professionalization. CP’s openness to external expertise before the crisis gave them the bandwidth to recover after it.

The CP story demonstrates that succession is not just about passing ownership — it is about transmitting purpose. Without it, crises divide. With it, crises unite.

Closing thought

The Asian Financial Crisis could have broken CP Group. Instead, it became the crucible that forged their modern identity — a family and business bound by a shared compass of resilience and contribution.