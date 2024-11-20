Soriano: Weathering the storm: Guiding family-owned businesses through ‘25’s challenges

In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, family-owned businesses face a critical crossroads. The world of 2025 is characterized by unprecedented challenges: economic instability, rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions that create a minefield of uncertainty. Navigating these complexities requires resilience, adaptability and a clear strategic direction.

Recently, I had the privilege of speaking at the Finex Cebu Summit in Cebu City, where I delivered a talk titled “From Scale to Stability: Ensuring Continuity Through Succession and Diversification.” The summit brought together visionary leaders, and I am deeply grateful to the men and women of Finex Cebu for the opportunity to share my insights, particularly past president Lyle, outgoing president Clarissa and incoming president Atty. Mimi. Their dedication to advancing professional excellence and strategic thinking inspired me to write this article.

As I reflected on the conversations at the summit, one truth became evident: family-owned businesses must rethink their strategies to thrive in a turbulent 2025.

Understanding 2025: A world of uncertainty

External challenges are reshaping the business environment in ways that are both immediate and far-reaching:

1. Economic Pressures: Inflation is steadily eroding consumer purchasing power and escalating operational costs. For businesses operating on tight margins, these pressures can be devastating.

2. Geopolitical Tensions: Conflicts in the Middle East, escalating trade wars among China, the United States and the European Union, and ongoing concerns about Taiwan’s stability are disrupting supply chains and creating uncertainty in global markets.

3. Leadership Instability and Populism: The return of populist leaders, such as Donald Trump, is fueling unpredictable policy shifts that affect trade, tariffs and taxation.

4. Short-Termism in Strategy: Many family businesses still rely on reactive, transactional strategies that offer quick wins but fail to ensure long-term sustainability.

These external forces create a perfect storm for family businesses, which often juggle unique dynamics of leadership succession, generational shifts and tradition.

The impact on family businesses

The ripple effects of these challenges are significant, particularly for family enterprises:

Operational Disruptions: Long-standing supplier relationships are at risk due to supply chain interruptions.

Financial Constraints: Rising costs due to inflation and energy price volatility put pressure on bottom lines.

Reactive Mindsets: A focus on short-term gains and transactional opportunities limits the ability to pivot and adapt during prolonged crises.

Without addressing these vulnerabilities, many family-owned businesses may find themselves unable to meet the demands of 2025.

Strategies for resilience and stability

Family businesses have weathered storms before, but the complexity of today’s challenges calls for a renewed focus on resilience. Here are key strategies to consider:

1. Risk assessment: Conduct a comprehensive audit of external risks, including geopolitical, financial and operational vulnerabilities. This lays the foundation for effective contingency planning.

2. Diversify supply chains: Reduce reliance on a single supplier or region. By sourcing from multiple locations, businesses can cushion the impact of geopolitical tensions and disruptions.

3. Focus on financial resilience: Use tools such as forward contracts, currency hedging and cost-containment measures to navigate inflation and exchange rate volatility.

4. Prioritize succession and diversification: As I emphasized at the Finex Cebu Summit, a long-term view of leadership and market diversification ensures continuity during uncertain times.

5. Invest in crisis management: Align the family council, board of directors and management team around a well-defined business continuity plan to address potential disruptions cohesively.

An invitation to prepare and give back

I am excited to extend an invitation to our upcoming virtual business and charity event on Dec. 11. This event will not only provide actionable strategies for navigating 2025’s uncertainties but will also support industry colleagues facing significant health challenges, such as stroke and other medical conditions.

The lessons I shared at Finex Cebu — about the importance of foresight, succession planning and diversification — will form the foundation of this session. Together, we will explore how family businesses can transform challenges into opportunities while giving back to our community.

Let us navigate the uncertainties of 2025 together, ensuring stability and continuity for the years to come.