Soriano: What truly damages families is not conflict—it is silence

Just days after Easter, we are reminded that the Lenten journey was never meant to end in reflection alone, but in renewal. Lent called us into silence, into introspection, into moments of honest confrontation with ourselves. But Easter calls us forward—to live differently, to act with intention, and to carry what we have learned into our relationships, our leadership, and our lives.

This reflection speaks to something deeply human—the power of presence. It is not about the need to fix, but the willingness to accompany. Not the urgency to resolve, but the patience to understand. I recall a founder who once came to me at his breaking point. From the outside, everything appeared steady. The business was performing, and the organization was intact. But within, he was carrying a weight that had become unbearable—unresolved family tensions, unspoken expectations, and the quiet strain of leadership that no balance sheet can capture.

He was not asking for strategy. He was not looking for answers. He simply needed someone to listen. And so, I did. There were no interruptions, no judgment, and no agenda—just a space where he could speak freely, honestly, even painfully. In that moment, what mattered was not expertise, but presence.

Later, he told me that he would never forget that conversation. Not because it solved everything overnight, but because it reminded him that he was not alone. That someone was willing to sit with him in the dark, holding a lamp, until he could begin to see again. This is the lesson we carry forward after Lent.

In the world of family businesses, silence is often mistaken for strength. Many believe that avoiding difficult conversations preserves harmony. In reality, it does the opposite. Too many families suffer in silence, too many leaders carry burdens alone, and too many conflicts are left unresolved—not because they cannot be addressed, but because no one is willing to begin.

We often misunderstand conflict. We treat it as something to avoid, something that threatens unity. But conflict, when approached with humility and openness, can become a pathway to deeper understanding and stronger relationships. What truly damages families is not conflict—it is silence. Silence allows assumptions to grow unchecked, gives space for pride and ego to take root, and turns small misunderstandings into lasting divisions.

In my work with family enterprises, my role has always been to offer objective, unbiased, and unemotional guidance—not to take sides, but to create a space where conversations can happen. A space where each voice is heard, where truth is spoken with respect, and where families begin to understand that unity is not the absence of disagreement, but the presence of communication.

Because communication is, at its core, an act of care. To listen—truly listen—is to acknowledge another’s dignity. It is to say, without words, “You matter.”

Now, in this season after Easter—a season of renewal—the invitation is clear. Reach out to the one who has grown distant. Start the conversation that has long been avoided. Set aside pride, even momentarily, in favor of understanding. Be present—not to fix, not to judge, but to stay.

Because sometimes, the most powerful thing we can offer one another is not a solution, but a steady light in the darkness. And in that shared light, healing does not just begin—it becomes possible for everyone.