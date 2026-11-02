Soriano: When an heir wants out: How can the family protect the business?

When a family shareholder decides to exit a business, the question is not simply how much the shares are worth. The more important question is how the family can respect the shareholder’s right to leave without jeopardizing the financial stability and future of the enterprise.

In Part 1, we examined what happens when an heir who has never worked in the family business decides to sell inherited shares. The challenge is especially difficult in privately held companies, where shares have no ready market, valuation can be contentious, and a buyout can place considerable pressure on company resources.

The first safeguard is preparation. Families should not wait until a shareholder announces an intention to leave before discussing the rules governing an exit. These arrangements should be established while relationships are stable and before emotions, disagreements, or financial pressures complicate the conversation.

A Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) can provide a framework for managing such situations. Depending on the applicable law and the company’s circumstances, it may address who can acquire shares, whether existing shareholders have a right of first refusal, how the shares will be valued, and what procedures must be followed before a transfer can proceed. These provisions must be properly drafted and aligned with the company’s governing documents and applicable legal requirements.

At our Oct. 17, 2026, gathering at the Makati Sports Club, a full house discussed family business continuity and ownership protection. The session tackled a practical checklist of matters families should document, the process to follow when a shareholder wishes to exit, the valuation methodology, and the many issues that can arise during a transition.

The objective is to minimize emotion by agreeing on the rules before a decision to leave is made. Equally important, the process must consider the company’s financial position at the time of the proposed exit. A valuation may indicate what a shareholder’s stake is worth, but that does not automatically mean the company has sufficient cash to fund the purchase. The family must examine available reserves, debt capacity, future capital requirements, and the potential effect of a buyout on operations and growth.

In short, the goal is to pursue the greater good without disregarding individual rights. An exiting shareholder deserves a fair and transparent process, while the continuing shareholders and the enterprise must retain a realistic chance of survival. Neither objective should automatically override the other.

Another risk deserves attention: one exit can trigger another. When one family member successfully sells a stake, other shareholders may decide to monetize their own holdings. Multiple exit requests can quickly overwhelm company resources, divert funds from expansion, and force the family to consider external buyers. Without clear safeguards, the result could be fragmented ownership and diminished family control.

Families should therefore consider whether the company can afford a buyout, whether payment can be structured over time, and whether alternative buyers are available if the remaining shareholders cannot finance the transaction. These options require careful legal, financial, and tax review. Restrictions on share transfers and buyout mechanisms must also be enforceable and appropriate to the circumstances.

Good governance also requires clarity about roles. Shareholders exercise ownership rights; directors oversee strategy and accountability; managers run daily operations; and family councils help address family matters. Confusing these responsibilities can turn a commercial decision into a personal confrontation.

At W+B Family Advisory Group, we encourage families to make ownership conversations part of responsible succession planning. Addressing difficult questions early allows families to protect relationships, preserve fairness, and prepare for circumstances that may otherwise threaten continuity.

A legacy is not protected by preventing every family member from leaving. It is protected by creating a fair, financially responsible process that respects the rights of the departing shareholder while safeguarding the survivability of the enterprise.