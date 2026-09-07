Soriano: When governance must operate without fear or favor

The Family Council’s role does not end with organizing meetings, circulating updates, or creating a forum for family discussion. Its more difficult responsibility begins when the family must follow the rules it has agreed upon.

This is where governance becomes real.

A Family Constitution may contain carefully drafted provisions on employment, ownership, dividends, succession, conflict resolution, and the appointment of family members to leadership positions. But these provisions have value only when they are applied consistently. If the rules are enforced selectively, the Constitution quickly loses credibility.

The Family Council must therefore help ensure that agreed principles are respected—not only when compliance is convenient, but also when the person involved is powerful, senior, influential, or closely connected to the founder.

This is easier said than done.

In many family enterprises, everyone supports governance in principle. Problems arise when governance affects someone personally. A family member may support a merit-based employment policy until a child is denied a position. Shareholders may endorse transparent dividend policies until cash is retained for business growth. Relatives may agree that ownership should not determine management authority until a major shareholder is excluded from an executive role.

At that point, the family discovers whether its Constitution is a genuine governance instrument or merely a statement of good intentions.

The Family Council must not become a platform where rules are renegotiated every time someone is unhappy with an outcome. Its responsibility is not to protect family members from the consequences of agreed policies. Its responsibility is to help the family apply those policies fairly, transparently, and consistently.

That requires courage.

A Council unwilling to challenge senior family members is not governing. It is simply preserving hierarchy. A Council that makes exceptions for influential shareholders is not building trust. It is teaching the family that rules apply only to those without power.

This is why the principle of without fear or favor is so important.

Without fear means that Council members must be able to raise difficult issues without worrying about retaliation, exclusion, loss of employment, or damage to personal relationships. Without favor means that no family member should receive special treatment because of age, ownership, position, wealth, or proximity to the founder.

The Council must also be prepared to address disruptive or entitled behavior when it undermines trust, violates agreed expectations, or crosses an established boundary. This may involve conflicts of interest, misuse of influence, interference in management, disrespectful conduct, or the assumption that family status or ownership entitles someone to special treatment. Such conversations should be handled respectfully and according to due process, but they must not be avoided simply because the person involved is senior, powerful, or difficult to confront.

The Council must also understand its boundaries. It should not interfere in matters belonging to the Board or management. It should not make operational decisions, direct employees, or override legitimate corporate authority. Its role is to govern the family’s relationship with the business, not to run the business.

That distinction is essential.

The Family Council may oversee the implementation of family policies, monitor whether agreed processes are functioning, coordinate family education, and provide a structured channel for concerns. But it must respect the authority of the Board and management. Otherwise, the Council becomes another source of confusion and competing instructions.

Accountability also requires process. Concerns should be raised through defined channels. Decisions should be documented. Conflicts should be handled according to agreed procedures. Council members should disclose conflicts of interest and recuse themselves when necessary. Confidentiality must be respected, but it must never become an excuse for secrecy or arbitrary decision-making.

At W+B Advisory, we are direct about this: a Family Council that cannot hold family members accountable is not a functioning governance institution. It is a discussion group.

The family does not need another forum for polite conversations. It needs a platform capable of protecting the long-term interests of the family and the enterprise—even when doing so creates short-term discomfort.

That may mean telling a senior family member that a relative is not qualified for a role. It may mean explaining why dividends cannot be increased. It may mean requiring a shareholder to follow the same process as everyone else. It may mean confronting behavior that is damaging trust within the family or calling attention to conduct reflecting entitlement, disruption, or a conflict of interest.

These conversations are difficult, but avoiding them is more expensive.

When rules are applied consistently, family members learn that governance is dependable. When exceptions are made quietly, resentment grows, informal power returns, and the Constitution begins to lose authority.

The Family Council must therefore become more than the arms and legs of governance. It must also become its conscience.

In Part 3, we will examine how the Family Council can remain effective over time: how it should be structured, how members should be selected, and how the family can prevent the Council from becoming either powerless or overly dominant.