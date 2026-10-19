Soriano: When in-laws inherit the family business: A risk founders must prepare for

A founder may spend 40 years building a business, only to leave behind an ownership problem he never anticipated: after his death, the family may discover that the ownership structure he intended to preserve is vulnerable to competing inheritance claims, marital-property rights and unresolved shareholder arrangements.

Across Asean, family enterprises share a common aspiration: preserve the founder’s legacy while keeping the business united across generations. Yet many founders focus on who will inherit the company without asking a more uncomfortable question: who else may eventually have a legitimate claim to the shares?

Consider a family business owned by three siblings. One sibling marries, and the spouse gradually becomes involved in the enterprise. Trust grows, and shares are eventually transferred. Years later, the marriage breaks down, or the shareholder dies. The family suddenly faces difficult questions about ownership, voting, valuation and control.

This is not necessarily a story of greed or betrayal. It may simply be the consequence of inadequate planning. Families assume that affection, shared history and verbal promises will protect the business. They overlook how marriage, separation, death and succession can affect ownership.

The in-law is not the enemy. The absence of clear ownership rules is the risk.

In-laws can be trusted partners, valuable contributors and responsible stewards. They may also have legitimate rights under the applicable laws of the country concerned. In jurisdictions where a surviving spouse is entitled to inherit, those rights cannot simply be dismissed because the family wants to keep its shares within the bloodline. The precise rights of spouses and other heirs depend on local succession and marital-property laws.

This is why founders need to distinguish between two instruments: the Prenuptial Agreement (PNA) and the Family Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA).

A PNA, where legally available and properly executed, can establish the spouses’ property arrangements. An SHA serves a different purpose: it can establish agreed shareholder rights and procedures concerning transfers, valuation, voting and exits, subject to applicable law and the company’s governing documents. Neither document automatically overrides mandatory inheritance rights or solves every ownership problem.

A right of first refusal, for example, may give designated shareholders the opportunity to purchase shares before a proposed transfer to an outside party. But its effectiveness depends on careful drafting and compliance with the applicable corporate law and documentation requirements. A private understanding alone may not provide the protection the family expects.

The founder must therefore ask difficult questions while relationships remain strong. What happens when a shareholder dies? Can inherited shares be transferred outside the family? Who gets the first opportunity to purchase them? How will the price be determined? Can the family fund a buyout? What happens if the heirs and remaining shareholders disagree?

These questions require coordination among the SHA, corporate documents, the will and the estate plan. The answers must also respect the legal rights of spouses and heirs in the relevant Asean jurisdiction.

This was a central message of the full-house workshop, lawyer Pol Sangalang and I conducted it on October 17, 2026. Our discussion was not about treating in-laws as adversaries. It was about designing ownership arrangements that are clear before emotions rise — and fair to both the family and the spouse.

Founders should be concerned not because in-laws are the threat, but because silence is. Without advance planning, a family may be forced to negotiate ownership while grieving, divided or under financial pressure.

The goal is not to deny legitimate rights. It is to anticipate them, provide fair mechanisms and protect business continuity. A well-governed family enterprise does not rely on goodwill alone. It combines trust with clear agreements, realistic succession planning and respect for the law.

(Prof. Enrique M. Soriano is executive director of W+B Advisory Group, senior accredited director at the Singapore Institute of Directors and former World Bank/IFC governance consultant, advising family enterprises across Asean on governance, succession and stewardship.)