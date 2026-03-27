Soriano: When oil shocks the system: A leadership test for business leaders

Over the past few days, escalating tensions in the Middle East have once again disrupted global energy markets, pushing oil prices upward and injecting volatility into supply chains. For many business leaders, this is dismissed as just another geopolitical headline. That is a dangerous misreading.

What most organizations underestimate is this: more than 95 percent of everything we touch, eat, wear, and use involves crude oil. This is not merely a consumer insight. It is a construction and property industry reality.

Across Asia, many family enterprises are deeply anchored in real estate—as landowners, developers, and builders. Yet few fully appreciate how exposed this sector is to oil shocks. Construction is not merely affected by oil—it is fundamentally built on it. Asphalt is petroleum-based. Steel production is energy-intensive. Cement relies heavily on fossil fuel-driven processes. Plastics, insulation, and sealants are petrochemical derivatives. When oil prices rise, material costs do not adjust gradually—they move immediately.

Logistics amplifies this exposure. Shipping, trucking, and handling are diesel-dependent, and many developers rely heavily on imported materials. Even if base material prices remain stable, landed costs rise with fuel. At the project level, the pressure intensifies. Excavators, cranes, and generators are fuel-intensive. Daily operations depend on petroleum consumption, making cost increases immediate and unavoidable.

Beyond this are the hidden pressures. Labor mobility, food supply, packaging, and consumables—all influenced by petroleum inputs—create a second layer of inflation that quietly pushes costs upward. This is not a single-variable issue. It is a system-wide exposure.

What the current Middle East conflict changes is not simply price—it is predictability. Oil prices become volatile. Cost forecasting becomes unreliable. Fixed-price contracts—once considered prudent—become high-risk exposures. Margins modeled months earlier can erode within weeks. At the same time, supply chains are no longer stable. Shipping routes carry geopolitical risk. Delivery timelines become uncertain. Project schedules become harder to control.

The ripple effect is unavoidable: fuel affects logistics, logistics affects materials, materials affect labor, and all of these influence financing. The entire project cost structures shift upward simultaneously. For real estate developers—many of them family-owned—this is not theoretical. It is already happening, forcing a fundamental reassessment of decisions that once seemed routine.

But beneath this operational pressure lies a deeper and more uncomfortable question: who is making these decisions?

Across the region, many of these enterprises are now led—or increasingly influenced—by the next generation. Successors are stepping into leadership roles and making capital allocation decisions in an environment far more volatile than what they have previously experienced. They understand the business. They know the projects. They are capable operators. But this environment is not testing operational competence. It is a testing judgment.

When to lock in material prices. When to delay or accelerate development. When to preserve liquidity instead of pursuing growth. When to initiate difficult conversations with lenders. These are not technical decisions. They are leadership decisions.

And they are being made under the watchful eye of founders who have navigated crises before—leaders whose instincts were forged when capital was scarce and markets were unforgiving.

The contrast is becoming visible.

Because when volatility enters the system, the question is no longer whether the next generation can manage the business. The question is whether they can protect it.

This is not the time for comfort, assumptions, or untested leadership. Founders must confront a difficult question: have you truly prepared your successors—or have you protected them for too long? Next-generation leaders must confront an even harder one: Are you ready to make decisions that may be unpopular, but necessary for survival?

Because in the months ahead, the market will not reward intention. It will reward judgment—and it will do so decisively.

3rd W+B Family Governance Masterclass 2026

The real test of a family business is not success today, but continuity tomorrow.

While many enterprises focus on growth, profit, and expansion, the deeper challenge lies in sustaining unity, stewardship, and leadership across generations. The question every founder must confront is not how successful the business is today, but whether it is prepared to endure long after the founding generation steps aside.

Professor Enrique M. Soriano will further explore next-generation leadership, governance discipline, and wealth preservation strategies for family enterprises in the 3rd W+B Family Governance Masterclass 2026, to be held on March 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Vivere Hotel, Alabang.

Seats are intentionally limited to ensure meaningful discussion and interaction, and only a few slots remain. For inquiries and reservations, please contact Christine at +639173247216.