Soriano: When siblings fight, who owns the shares? Part 2 of a 3-part series on the Family Shareholders’ Agreement

A family can spend months discussing values, succession and stewardship. It can sign a Family Constitution, establish a Family Council and believe its governance work is complete. But ownership brings a different set of questions, especially when family members disagree, want to sell shares, or face circumstances nobody anticipated.

This is where the Family Shareholders’ Agreement, or SHA, becomes critical. If the Family Constitution expresses family principles, the SHA translates agreed ownership principles into rights, obligations and procedures. It should answer questions families often avoid because they are uncomfortable discussing them while everyone is getting along.

Who can own shares? Can shares be transferred outside the family? Who gets the first opportunity to buy? How should shares be valued? What happens if shareholders disagree? What happens if one shareholder wants to exit while others want to preserve family ownership? What happens when a major decision reaches an impasse?

One important provision is the Right of First Refusal. Properly structured, it can give designated shareholders an opportunity to acquire shares before they are transferred to an outside buyer. But the mechanism must be precise. The agreement should address notice, timing, valuation, payment terms and what happens if the right is not exercised.

Valuation is equally important. Families often agree that shares should be bought at “fair market value,” only to discover that each shareholder has a different definition of fair. A robust agreement should establish the valuation method before a dispute occurs, including when an independent valuation is required and how disagreements will be resolved.

Transfer restrictions also deserve careful attention. Under Philippine corporate law, restrictions on the transfer of shares can have consequences beyond the private agreement between shareholders. The Revised Corporation Code contains specific rules concerning transfer restrictions, particularly for close corporations, and requires appropriate corporate documentation for certain restrictions to bind purchasers. The SHA should therefore be coordinated with the company’s articles, bylaws and stock certificates, where applicable.

The SHA can also address deadlocks. A disagreement between siblings over expansion, dividend policy or a major investment can paralyze a closely held company if there is no agreed process for resolution. Mediation, escalation procedures, buy-sell mechanisms or other agreed processes can provide a path forward before a disagreement becomes a family rupture.

Another sensitive issue is the participation of spouses. Families should not assume that marriage automatically means shares should be transferred, nor should they assume that spouses can simply be excluded from every aspect of ownership. The appropriate structure depends on the family’s circumstances, applicable law and the documents governing the shares and marital property.

The best time to negotiate an SHA is before a crisis, before founders or siblings face a crisis. Governance works best when rules are agreed while trust is strong, expectations are clear and family members can consider future scenarios objectively.

A good SHA is not an admission that the family expects to fight. It is evidence that the family understands circumstances change. Strong family businesses do not rely on goodwill alone. They convert goodwill into clear rules, defined processes and agreed consequences.

That is the real purpose of the SHA: not to predict every conflict, but to prevent uncertainty from becoming the source of conflict.

I will discuss these issues with Atty. Apollo “Pol” Sangalang at “The Family Shareholders’ Agreement: The Most Powerful Document for Preventing Family Conflict and Protecting Family Wealth,” an onsite workshop on Oct. 17, 2026, at the Makati Sports Club.

In Part 3, I will examine what happens when the founder dies, shares pass through succession and the ownership rules the family thought were understood are suddenly put to the test.