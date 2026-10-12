Soriano: When the founder dies, who gets the shares?

Most family businesses across Asean do not ignore governance. They postpone difficult conversations because relationships are good, the business is performing, and the founder is still around to hold everything together. Siblings are speaking, ownership appears stable, and nobody is asking to sell. But these are precisely the conditions under which governance should be established—before circumstances change and decisions become emotionally and financially difficult.

Consider a family business that has operated successfully for three decades. The founder assumes his children will eventually work out ownership among themselves. The family has a Family Constitution, but no Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA). There is an informal understanding that shares should remain within the family, yet no agreed valuation formula, transfer process, or mechanism for resolving a deadlock. Then the founder dies.

The business may remain profitable. The family may remain wealthy. Yet the governance environment can change overnight. One sibling wants higher dividends, another wants to reinvest profits, and a third needs liquidity and considers selling shares. Spouses may enter the conversation, bringing different expectations. Suddenly, the family discovers that what everyone assumed was a common understanding was never translated into a workable ownership framework.

Across Asean, where many family enterprises have concentrated ownership and founders play a central role in business decisions, succession involves more than transferring wealth to the next generation. It also raises questions about who will exercise shareholder rights, how control will be distributed, and whether the family can continue making decisions together after the founder is gone.

The legal treatment of inherited shares varies across jurisdictions. Applicable succession laws, estate procedures, corporate legislation, and company constitutional documents can affect how shares pass to heirs and how those heirs are recognized as shareholders. Inheriting an economic interest does not necessarily mean that every corporate formality has been completed or that all shareholder rights can be exercised immediately. Families with businesses or heirs across borders may face additional layers of complexity.

This raises a more fundamental question: Who inherits the shares, and what can those heirs actually do with them?

Can they sell their shares to outsiders? Must they offer them to existing family shareholders first? How will the shares be valued? What happens if siblings disagree over a major decision or one shareholder wants to exit while the others want to preserve family ownership?

These are not merely legal questions. They concern control, fairness, family relationships, and the future of the enterprise.

The difficulty is that these conversations are often mistaken for expressions of distrust. Founders may fear that discussing death, inheritance, or share transfers will create unnecessary tension among their children. In reality, avoiding these subjects does not preserve harmony. It merely leaves the next generation to resolve difficult questions without the guidance, clarity, and authority of the founder.

When a founder owns a substantial portion of a company’s voting shares, his death can change the balance of power, distribute ownership among multiple heirs, and introduce new decision-makers. Without agreed rules, what begins as an inheritance can become a dispute over control.

Many founders across Asean spend decades protecting their businesses from competitors, market disruptions, and external threats, yet leave ownership vulnerable to family uncertainty. They build the enterprise and create wealth, but postpone the conversations that determine how that wealth will be governed after they are gone.

Inheritance transfers wealth. It does not automatically establish the rules for managing it together.

Succession planning must therefore go beyond identifying who will inherit the founder’s shares. Families must also consider what those shares mean after inheritance and how ownership decisions will be made when circumstances change. The question is not simply who gets the shares, but whether the family has agreed on the rules that will govern them.