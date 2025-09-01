Soriano: Why families without shared purpose cannot endure

“Governance without shared purpose is structure without soul.”

In Part 1 of this series, we explored the dangers of a family enterprise without a shared Vision, Mission, and Values (VMV). The story showed how a clear business VMV, without a parallel family compass, can drive siblings apart and threaten both wealth and legacy.

Many families assume that as long as they establish governance structures—boards, family constitutions, and family councils—their continuity is secure. Unfortunately, governance without shared purpose is like a beautifully crafted ship with no compass: it may look strong, but it will drift until it collides with unseen storms.

This truth comes alive in the story of the V Family, owners of an enterprise rooted in real estate and agriculture, now venturing into offshore offices and joint ventures to capture Asean’s opportunities.

Governance without glue

The founder was methodical and forward-looking. By the time the next generation entered the business, he had already institutionalized governance:

A professional Board guided strategic decisions.

A Family Constitution outlined rules for succession and employment.

A Family Council met regularly to discuss family matters—or so they thought.

On paper, the V Family looked like a model. Yet beneath the surface, cracks spread. The family had no shared Vision, Mission, and Values. Worse, the Family Council—meant to be a safe forum for dialogue—was increasingly used as a platform for business updates and lobbying. Relatives not active in operations felt sidelined and alienated.

The next-generation divide

When leadership passed to the siblings, differences surfaced fast:

The eldest wanted to double down on agriculture and real estate.

The second pushed for bold moves into technology and global ventures, arguing Asean demanded speed and innovation.

The sister urged a shift to sustainable agriculture and social-impact ventures.

The youngest, disengaged, focused on dividends to fund a lifestyle.

The Constitution and owners’ agreements set rules for shareholding and roles, but there was no agreement on why the family should remain together. Council meetings became proxy board meetings; strategy debates drowned out relationship-building. Non-operating family members withdrew, resentful and unheard.

Governance without purpose

The V Family had the right structures—Board, Council, Constitution—but lacked the glue that makes them work: a shared family purpose.

Had the Council led a process to define a Family VMV—say, a Vision “to remain united across generations as builders who uplift the nation”—each agenda could have been reframed as complementary:

Core sectors would honor the family’s roots.

Technology and joint ventures would capture ASEAN opportunities.

Impact investments would strengthen the public legacy.

Even the disengaged sibling could find meaning by aligning with the shared aim rather than retreating into entitlement.

Without that compass, governance became bureaucracy. Meetings multiplied, decisions slowed, execution stalled. Senior executives noticed the drift. Partnerships hesitated. Banks grew cautious. High-potential managers left for organizations with clearer direction.

The council’s missed mandate

One of the Family Council’s major initiatives should be to initiate and safeguard the Family Shared Purpose. Beyond minutes and mechanics, the Council must:

Convene values conversations.

Run purpose workshops.

Formalize a Family VMV that everyone can own.

Its role is to keep the family table from becoming an extension of the boardroom, and to ensure non-operating family members remain included, informed, and respected.

The core lesson

Rules cannot replace purpose. Constitutions define the how; a shared Family VMV defines the why. Without it, rules become walls, not bridges—and even exemplary governance cannot prevent drift, rivalry, and eventual fragmentation.

Only a shared Family VMV provides the compass that ensures continuity. Without it, families risk drifting apart, leaving behind not legacies but cautionary tales.