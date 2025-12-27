Soto: December musings

A gentle dawn settles like the soft glow of a parol and in that light, small rituals reveal what the heart has been tending all year. Morning coffee and the quiet sharing of meals become acts of attention that weave ordinary days into a life of care and the practice of looking after each other teaches patience as a form of faith. In the hush between chores and conversations, the soul learns to wait without haste, to receive grace through communal steadiness and the steady work of kapwa. These musings call for a listening that honors both humility and resolve, a readiness born from everyday reflection rather than spectacle.

***

Silence can be a powerful presence that reshapes the inner landscape of life, of an individual and of a community. When speech ceases, an unseen effort continues, transforming patience into a calm skill and sorrow into deeper understanding. The idea that work continues in silence encourages a shift toward trust and endurance.

This truth requires steady attention to small, cumulative changes. Progress often comes through incremental shifts that go unnoticed at first and the soul learns to see growth by its aftermath rather than its announcement. Expectation softens into vigilance and vigilance becomes a humble readiness to receive what has been prepared.

There is courage in embracing a slow, unseen providence. Living by this belief is to nurture a faith that judges results by character rather than spectacle. In that sense, the ordinary moments become the true workshop of transformation.

God still works even in silence.

***

Distance from the sacred often starts with a gentle distraction of attention. Life’s demands can redirect longing into tasks that seem efficient but leave a sense of emptiness and the heart finds its hunger in the quiet that follows. Recognizing this drift is the first step toward finding the right path.

Grace faces the human condition amid its confusion and errors. The story of the Prodigal Son’s return shows a model of welcome that precedes worthiness and the invitation to come home comes without prior repair. This welcome reinterprets failure as a threshold instead of a condemnation.

Admitting need becomes an act of liberation rather than defeat. Saying, “I need you,” opens a passage through which restoration moves with gentle insistence. The path back is simple in its demand and profound in its consequence.

***

Emotion can be a language that surpasses the limits of words. Tears carry the weight of what cannot be expressed in words and turn grief into genuine communication. This acknowledgment honors vulnerability as a valid way to connect.

Silence and crying are not signs of spiritual absence but of a different kind of speech. When voice fails, feeling continues to speak and that speech is heard with an intimacy that bypasses eloquence. The divine attention that receives such speech honors the depth of human experience.

Allowing tears to be what they are becomes an act of trust. Release becomes a conduit for consolation and a way to be known without pretense. In that surrender, there is a steadying presence that attends to every unspoken plea.

Tears are prayers, too.

***

There is a kind of prayer that prepares you for what you have been praying for.

Preparation is a discipline that develops the ability to receive. Asking for readiness before blessing redefines desire as stewardship rather than entitlement and it encourages inner work that aligns longing with integrity. This attitude nurtures a heart that accepts gifts without fear.

Healing and growth are sought with humility that accepts responsibility. Our prayer can mention obstacles and ask for their removal, not as a demand but as a willingness to be formed and transformed. Such willingness becomes the foundation where answered hopes can take root and flourish.

Recognition and gratitude are the final virtues of preparedness. To respond with clarity and steadiness is to honor both the gift and the giver. Preparedness becomes a way of living that transforms expectation into faithful acceptance.