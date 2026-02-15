Sotto shows force on V-Day game for Alphas

FILIPINO big man Kai Sotto displayed his dominant and fine form in the Valentine’s Day game, leading the Koshigaya Alphas to a 93-75 victory over the Sun Rockers Shibuya in Japan’s B.League.

The 7-foot-3 star put up an impressive stat line with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and two assists, spearheading the Alphas’ bounce-back performance after their defeat to the Sendai 89ers last week. The win improved Koshigaya’s record to 15-23.

Despite missing nearly a year due to an ACL injury, Sotto displayed no rust and made his presence felt in the paint. / RSC