Sound trip tips during 'World Hello Day'

Adele’s “Hello”

When Adele whispered “Hello, it’s me” in 2015, the world paused. The song, with its sweeping piano chords and Adele’s unmistakable voice, became an instant classic. Its themes of regret and reconciliation are universally relatable, helping it shatter records, including becoming the fastest video to reach a billion views on YouTube.

Lionel Richie’s “Hello”

“Hello, is it me you’re looking for?” A line so iconic, it’s become part of pop culture’s DNA. Released in 1984, Lionel Richie’s heartfelt ballad is as much a declaration of love as it is an anthem for romantics. Over time, it has inspired everything from heartfelt dedications to lighthearted memes.

The Beatles’ “Hello, Goodbye”

“Hello, Goodbye” may be one of the simplest tracks in The Beatles’ catalog, yet it’s a testament to their genius. Released in 1967, it pairs cheerful melodies with opposing lyrics to explore the dualities of human interaction. The song’s lighthearted charm has made it a favorite for generations.

Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence”

Though it lacks a literal “hello,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” delves deep into themes of communication — or the lack thereof. Released in 1964, the song’s haunting melody and introspective lyrics have made it a timeless classic. It saw a powerful resurgence in 2015 when Disturbed released a cover, adding a darker, more operatic tone.

U2’s “Vertigo”

From the first shout of “Hello, hello! (Hola!),” U2’s Vertigo commands attention. Released in 2004, the track is an adrenaline rush, with a driving guitar riff and Bono’s fiery vocals. While the song dives into themes of disorientation and consumer culture, its infectious energy makes that opening “hello” unforgettable.

The Doors’ “Hello, I Love You”

The Doors’ 1968 hit “Hello, I Love You” blends rock and psychedelia, turning a simple salutation into a bold declaration. With its sultry rhythms and Jim Morrison’s iconic voice, the track quickly topped the charts, securing its place in rock history.

Martin Solveig & Dragonette’s “Hello”

Fast forward to 2010, and greetings take on a new life with Martin Solveig and Dragonette’s “Hello.” This infectious track dominated airwaves and club scenes worldwide, proving that a simple word can fuel endless nights of dancing. Its catchy hook and energetic beat make it an EDM staple. S