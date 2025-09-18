South African nabbed for carrying suspected shabu

Authorities arrested a South African national at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, after finding about five kilograms of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) in his luggage.

The passenger, identified as Keith Charles Moore Koekemoer, arrived from Hong Kong.

Personnel from the Bureau of Customs discovered the suspected illegal drugs during an examination.

The joint operation involved agents from the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). A PDEA K-9 unit was used during the inspection.

Authorities submitted a sample of the substance for laboratory testing. Koekemoer is expected to face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / AYB