South bus terminal to temporarily close

AHEAD of the Sinulog festivities, Cebu City authorities have asked Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to allow the temporary closure of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, as part of traffic management and transport adjustments for the annual religious and cultural celebration.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. executive committee, said the proposal aims to decongest major roads, streamline public transport and provide designated parking for officials and emergency vehicles during Sinulog activities, particularly around the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) and nearby areas.

The City is requesting Baricuatro’s authorization to transfer southbound bus operations to the South Road Properties (SRP) El Pardo/Industrial Road site starting 3 a.m. on Jan. 18, until the conclusion of Sinulog events.

Buses coming from the south will continue operating but will park and load passengers at the El Pardo area instead of the CSBT.

Tumulak said the temporary closure is part of a broader transport and security strategy for the festival.

“The south bus terminal will be temporarily closed to provide an orderly parking area for VIPs, including elected officials,” he said.

He said during the Sinulog grand events, access to the CCSC will be strictly limited.

Only ambulances, fire trucks, VIPs and key city officials, including the mayor and vice mayor of Cebu City, will be allowed inside the CCSC grounds.

Mayors and other officials from neighboring cities and municipalities are expected to park their vehicles at the CSBT once it is cleared of regular bus operations.

To accommodate passengers and devotees, Tumulak said at least 27 MyBus units will ferry Sinulog-goers from designated pickup points to key areas. These buses will serve passengers coming from both the north and south.

Private vehicles coming from the south will only be allowed up to El Pardo, where passengers will transfer to MyBus and get off at the National Museum before proceeding to the Basilica del Santo Niño.

Meanwhile, private vehicles coming from the north will only be allowed up to SM City Cebu, where passengers will also transfer to MyBus bound for the Basilica.

Transport operations for Sinulog-related activities will begin as early as the first novena on Jan. 18, with the 27 buses from both the north and south starting operations at 5 a.m.

While southbound buses will be redirected to El Pardo, Tumulak clarified that northbound bus operations will remain “as is,” with no major changes in their usual routes and terminals.

Tumulak is also urging Sinulog devotees who plan to bring private vehicles to park at malls outside the city center and avoid entering downtown Cebu to help ease traffic congestion.

As of now, he said preparations are about 70 percent complete, with coordination ongoing among city departments, transport groups and security forces to ensure a safe, orderly celebration. / CAV