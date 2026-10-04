South Korea remembers Filipino troops

REPUBLIC of Korea Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Dong-gyu expressed his gratitude to the Filipino people as he commemorated the legacy of Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea (Peftok) veterans who fought in the Korean War.

During his speech Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, at the annual Korean National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day reception at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig City, Lee celebrated the longstanding relationship between the Philippines and South Korea.

It all began, he said, during South Korea’s most difficult period, the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

The war began when North Korea invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950. China later entered the conflict in support of North Korea.

The Philippines was the first Asian country among United Nations members to respond to South Korea’s call for aid, deploying 7,420 soldiers.

On Nov. 11, 1950, the Peftok won its first battle on foreign soil, the Battle of Miudong.

Another significant battle was the Battle of Yultong, where the 10th Battalion Combat Team of the Peftok fought a much larger Chinese force on April 22-23, 1951. The Filipinos held their ground despite being heavily outnumbered.

The late President Fidel Ramos served as a platoon leader and reconnaissance officer with the Peftok 20th Battalion Combat Team from 1951 to 1952.

History credits him with leading an assault that captured and sabotaged a Chinese-held fortification at the Battle of Hill Eerie in May 1952.

Lee spoke of the shared sacrifices of the two nations, recalling how Peftok veterans were recognized with awards from the South Korean government.

Those who died in the war were posthumously honored and commemorated in monuments, becoming part of South Korea’s history.

In 2024, Peftok veteran Benjamin Quiros, who was 97 at the time, received the “Cane of Longevity” from the South Korean government for his service during the Korean War.

Today, only 42 Peftok veterans are alive. Lee expressed regret that they were unable to join the celebration this year. The figure was also reported by the Philippine News Agency in 2025.

In her speech, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Theresa Dela Cruz said Filipinos have grown to love Korean culture, with the Philippines being one of the world’s avid consumers of K-pop and K-dramas.

The continuing growth of tourism between South Korea and the Philippines also contributes to the mutual development of both countries, Dela Cruz said. / PNA