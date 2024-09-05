South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in sentenced to one year

SOUTH Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, best known for his roles in critically acclaimed projects like “Burning” and “#Alive,” has been sentenced to one year in prison for habitual drug use, according to the Seoul Central District Court’s ruling on Wednesday, Sept.

4, 2024.

Yoo, who has garnered international recognition for his work in film and television, was found guilty of purchasing and using illegal substances, including the anesthetic drug propofol, over a period of time. The verdict follows a year-long trial that has drawn significant media attention

in South Korea.

“He is deemed guilty of all his purchases for habitual drug use,” the court stated, as reported by Yonhap News. / HBL