South Korean fraudster nabbed in Cebu

A 37-YEAR-OLD South Korean fugitive was arrested by members of the Bureau of Immigration's (BI) fugitive search unit for telecommunications fraud in his home country on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the captured fugitive as 32-year-old Kang Hyeunok, who was apprehended in Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Kang was arrested based on a deportation warrant issued by the BI in 2021.

He is accused of leading a voice phishing syndicate that defrauded victims of over $840,000.

The syndicate’s telemarketers reportedly posed as bankers and tricked victims into revealing personal information, which was then used to commit fraud and gain illegal profits.

Tansingco said Kang was detained under a deportation warrant issued by the BI Board of Commissioners in October 2021, which ordered his expulsion due to his status as an unwelcome alien.

According to documents, Kang has overstayed in the country for more than four years, having last arrived in July 2019 and not left since.

Kang is also a subject of an Interpol red notice as he is wanted by the Suwon District Court in Korea. A warrant for his arrest was issued on September 13, 2019. (CDF)