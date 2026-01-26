Southeast Asia pushes to become a single, unified tourism destination

TOURISM leaders are working on a major plan to position Southeast Asia as one integrated destination for travelers.

This goal took center stage on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, as officials gathered in Cebu for the 63rd Asean National Tourism Organization Meeting. The group emphasized that working together is the most important driver for growing the region’s economy.

The meeting also marked a historic moment for the region. Leaders formally welcomed Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member. This move was hailed as a significant milestone for inclusivity and regional cooperation.

Navigating the future together

Department of Tourism Undersecretary Verna Emeralda Buensuceso opened the discussions by highlighting the need for unity. She explained that the future of tourism depends on countries aligning their strategies and sharing their best ideas.

“Guided by the Philippines Asean chairship theme, ‘Navigating Our Future Together,’ and echoed by the Asean Tourism Forum theme, ‘Navigating Our Tourism Future Together,’ we are reminded that the future of tourism in our region will not be shaped by any one country alone,” Buensuceso said.

She stressed that success requires a commitment to sustainable growth that benefits local communities.

“It will be shaped by how well we align our strategies, our standards, our innovations, and, most importantly, our resolve to ensure that tourism remains a force for good,” she added.

Strength in diversity

The meeting focused on key priorities for the future, including making travel between countries seamless and advancing responsible tourism practices.

Oliver Chong, assistant chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board International Group HQ and Oceania, served as the meeting’s vice chair. He spoke about how collaboration can turn Southeast Asia’s variety into its biggest asset.

“Our collective strength lies in our diversity — 11 unique destinations, each offering distinct experiences and rich cultural heritage, yet united by shared values and common aspirations,” Chong said.

Chong called for coordinated efforts to solve challenges and build a tourism sector that is ready for the future. Looking ahead, it was noted that Singapore is expected to host the 2027 Asean Tourism Forum as part of the annual rotation of duties.

What's next

This meeting sets the stage for the week-long Asean Tourism Summit, which officially opens on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

As leaders continue their discussions this week, the focus remains clear: creating a resilient, connected, and future-ready tourism experience for the entire region. / DPC