Southeast Asian leaders gather in Mactan for Asean summit

Hosted on the historic island of Mactan, the summit provided a critical platform for Southeast Asian leaders to bolster regional cooperation against a backdrop of global economic and security challenges. Discussions focused on economic resilience, maritime cooperation, food and energy security, digital innovation and sustainable development — the core pillars of the Philippine chairmanship.

Beyond the formal sessions, the summit energized the city with cultural performances and high-profile arrivals that captured the attention of both residents and international media. For those few days, Lapu-Lapu City served as the diplomatic heart of Southeast Asia, symbolizing a shared commitment to peace, stability and progress.

As the proceedings concluded, the images captured throughout the summit reflected more than mere protocol; they documented genuine moments of camaraderie and a collective vision for a more integrated Asean community.