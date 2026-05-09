Southeast Asian leaders gather in Mactan for Asean summit

IN LAPU-LAPU City, the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit 2026, held Wednesday, May 6, to Friday, May 8, 2026, transformed the shores of Mactan into a vibrant hub of diplomacy, culture, and regional unity. Presiding over the assembly was Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., chair of Asean EAN 2026, joined by His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Myanmar’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Hau Khan Sum, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.
Hosted on the historic island of Mactan, the summit provided a critical platform for Southeast Asian leaders to bolster regional cooperation against a backdrop of global economic and security challenges. Discussions focused on economic resilience, maritime cooperation, food and energy security, digital innovation and sustainable development — the core pillars of the Philippine chairmanship.
Beyond the formal sessions, the summit energized the city with cultural performances and high-profile arrivals that captured the attention of both residents and international media. For those few days, Lapu-Lapu City served as the diplomatic heart of Southeast Asia, symbolizing a shared commitment to peace, stability and progress.
As the proceedings concluded, the images captured throughout the summit reflected more than mere protocol; they documented genuine moments of camaraderie and a collective vision for a more integrated Asean community.