Southern Cebu reels after ‘Verbena’ sparks widespread flooding

Zero casualties reported as ‘Verbena’ moves out of Cebu
CEBU. Residents in Barangay San Rafael, Barili work to recover what they can and clear debris from their homes after a flash flood swept through the area when the Sta. Ana River overflowed during the heavy rains of Tropical Depression Verbana on November 25, 2025.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
TROPICAL Depression Verbena unleashed hours of heavy rain across southern Cebu on November 25, 2025, triggering flooding that left communities scrambling to recover.

In Carcar City, residents in Poblacion waded through knee-deep waters as streets turned into murky rivers. Knee deep floodwaters later surged into the Cebu Provincial Hospital, inundating the first floor and forcing staff to quickly move patients and equipment to higher areas.

Situation at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Cebu, after floodwaters entered the hospital’s first floor following heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Verbena on November 25, 2025.
Farther southwest in Barangay San Rafael, Barili, families worked through thick mud to salvage what remained of their belongings. A flash flood swept through the village after the Sta. Ana River violently overflowed, tearing through homes and leaving debris in its wake.

Flooded areas in Poblacion, Carcar City, after heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Verbena on November 25, 2025.
Photo by Juan Carlo de VelaIn the span of just a few hours, Verbena exposed the vulnerability of these low-lying and riverside communities -- submerging towns, disrupting services, and leaving residents once again cleaning up after nature’s sudden fury. (Juan Carlo de Vela)

