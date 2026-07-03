Southern Leyte doubles down on ethical marine encounters

SOUTHERN Leyte is reinforcing its reputation as a destination for responsible marine wildlife tourism. In places like Pintuyan, whale shark encounters are being framed less as attractions and more as carefully managed conservation experiences.

The focus is on no-touch, no-feed and no-bait practices that keep the animals in charge of the encounter. That approach helps preserve both the wildlife and the long-term appeal of the destination.

For travelers, the result is a calmer and more natural way to see marine life. For operators, it means proving that ethical tourism can still be a strong business model. The Department of Tourism and the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines have both pointed to this kind of approach as the direction marine wildlife tourism should take. / BKA S