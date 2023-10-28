Spanish national found dead after snorkeling in Moalboal town

A SPANISH national who had gone snorkeling in Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal town, southwest Cebu was found dead at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023.

The victim was identified as Jorge Oliva, 26.

His body was retrieved from the seabed at a depth of 14 meters in the same location where he snorkeled.

Moalboal Police Station Chief Captain Etelberto Timagos told SunStar Cebu that Oliva arrived in Basdiot on October 24, 2023 and stayed at a homestay lodging house reportedly owned by a certain Anna Marie Amado, 35.

Amado narrated that the victim went to a beach resort in Basdiot, which is 500 meters from her lodging house, where he rented a snorkeling equipment and a GoPro camera at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25.

The victim was reportedly advised by the owner of dive equipment shop to hire a guide but he refused.

The victim ventured out to the sea alone on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the dive supply owner and Amado began to worry when the victim still hadn't returned by evening, prompting them to report the incident to the police the next morning, October 26.

Amado said she also tried to call the victim on his mobile but he did not respond.

On the morning of October 27, the police coordinated with the local government unit and the Philippine Coast Guard for the search and rescue operation.

There were also foreign divers who volunteered to help in the search and rescue until they found the victim at 3 p.m. of the same day.

"Tan-aw namo "gibikugan" ni siya kumpiynsa!,” Timagos said.

(It seems he experienced cramp, he was overconfident).

Police made it clear that there was no foul play involved in the victim's death.

They also clarified that the victim was not intoxicated when the incident occurred. (DVG, GPL, TPT)