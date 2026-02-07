Spartan Trail: Cebu’s secret reset

AFTER the crowded streets and amplified music of the Sinulog weekend celebrations in Cebu City, some residents choose to step away from the urban rush and into the mountains. Just about 30 minutes from the city, the Spartan Trail offers hikers a quieter alternative — one defined by foggy paths, forest air and steep terrain rather than street parties and noise.

The trail begins in Banawa near Paseo Arcenas, where hikers start with a gradual walk toward the Good Shepherd area. The initial section is often frequented by groups who prefer a light trek, offering elevation and views without demanding climbs. From there, the route continues past Monterrazas de Cebu and into the forested portions of the Buhisan Watershed, eventually descending toward Langgitan Falls.

It is after the falls that the Spartan Trail begins and climbs toward Pamutan, which serves as the usual exit point. Some hikers choose to take the opposite route, starting from Pamutan and heading toward Toong, Cebu City, depending on preference and experience.

By as early as 5 a.m., hikers can already be seen gathering at the trailhead. The hike starts easy as you walk along Paseo, but as elevation increases, the trail narrows and steepens. Along the way, hikers often encounter others unsure of the route and choose to continue together for safety. Small resting spots and sari-sari stores appear intermittently, offering water, snacks and places to pause before heading deeper into the trail toward Langgitan Falls.

Certain sections of the trail are crossed by flowing water, sometimes deep enough to soak footwear. Experienced hikers recommend water-friendly shoes and extra clothing, especially during early morning hikes when the ground is damp. Being covered is important as ants are common along parts of the trail.

The importance of rest

While the trail toward Langgitan Falls presents its own challenges, the most difficult parts follow the falls, where the trail climbs sharply upward. In this section, hikers often rely on careful footwork, sideways steps and occasional hand support to avoid slipping. Fallen trees line parts of the path, requiring hikers to duck and slow their pace.

Rest is important throughout the hike. Feeling the cold air, catching your breath, and listening to the wind moving through the trees becomes part of the experience. Some hikers bring mini speakers, while others prefer checking on their fellow hikers.

After exiting at Pamutan, hikers can ride a habal-habal back to the city. While walking downhill for around two hours is possible, it is not recommended, especially after a tiring hike, as legs may already be trembling.

Several Cebu-based hikers — Jed Barangan, James Oropesa, Kestrel Medalle, and Jomer Dela Cerna — recently completed the Spartan Trail and shared their experiences. Barangan said he chose the trail because of its proximity to the city, while Dela Cerna described it as physically challenging despite being considered beginner-friendly. Oropesa said the trail was the first he saw online, reflecting its growing popularity among local hikers.

The reward

When asked about the hardest part, Barangan, Oropesa and Dela Cerna pointed to the dry, open portions of the trail. Barangan explained that the soil becomes loose and offers little support, increasing the risk of injury with a single misstep. Despite the difficulty, he said the panoramic view of the city made the climb worthwhile.

Medalle recalled slipping twice on the wetter parts of the trail, while Dela Cerna said meeting fellow hikers along the way stood out as the most memorable part of the experience.

Most of the hikers said they would return to the Spartan Trail now that they are more familiar with the route. Medalle, however, said the steepness proved challenging and that she might attempt the hike again when she feels more prepared.

The group emphasized the importance of resting, eating properly, warming up and staying hydrated throughout the hike. They also advised taking time to enjoy the surroundings rather than rushing to complete the trail.

Beyond physical exertion, hikers said the trail provides mental relief from city life, offering space for focus and reflection. Studies say that hiking helps exert energy and acts as a natural antidepressant. Most importantly, hikers are reminded to keep their trash with them and dispose of it properly, as plastics can remain in nature for years.

For those seeking a brief escape from the city without traveling far, the Spartan Trail continues to draw hikers looking for both challenge and calm — one step at a time.

IRISH MAE FALCON SEVILLA, Junior Journo