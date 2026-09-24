Spartan Trail closed over reported vandalism

REPORTED vandalism of trees and gabions along the Spartan Trail in Cebu City prompted its closure as authorities investigate the incidents and prepare for rehabilitation of the area, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR 7) said Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Initial findings of the investigation showed reported vandalism involving trees and gabions installed by the Central Cebu Protected Landscape-Protected Area Management Office (CCPL-Pamo) along the trail, according to DENR 7.

The trees and gabions were allegedly vandalized using Pylux, a substance that may potentially affect water quality and the marine ecosystem within the protected area.

DENR 7 said the findings are still subject to further investigation and verification. The agency has yet to identify the individual or group responsible.

"Individuals are therefore strictly prohibited from entering, crossing, or accessing the Spartan Trail while the closure remains in effect. The public should not attempt to bypass barriers, warning signs, or other restrictions put in place," DENR 7 said.

DENR 7 said the acts may violate provisions of Republic Act 7586, 11038, and 9486, which prohibit vandalism, damage to trails, improper waste disposal, and dumping of hazardous substances in protected areas.

The closure will also allow authorities to assess the affected areas and carry out necessary cleanup, restoration and rehabilitation activities.

DENR 7 encouraged anyone who witnessed the incidents or has relevant information or evidence to coordinate with the agency and the CCPL-Pamo. (DPC)