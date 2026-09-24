Spartan Trail closed over reported vandalism

THE Spartan Trail in Cebu City has been closed to the public as authorities investigate reported vandalism and other environmental violations and prepare to rehabilitate affected areas, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 said.

In a statement to SunStar Cebu via Messenger on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, DENR 7 said the closure will facilitate the investigation by the Central Cebu Protected Landscape-Protected Area Management Office (CCPL-Pamo), as well as the assessment and rehabilitation of affected portions of the trail.

“The CCPL-Pamo will conduct enhanced monitoring and enforcement operations to ensure compliance with the trail closure,” DENR 7 said, urging the public not to enter or cross the trail until the closure is officially lifted.

The Spartan Trail is a hiking route in the upland area of Cebu City. It passes through portions of the Buhisan Watershed Forest Reserve within the 29,062-hectare Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL), established under Republic Act (RA) 9486 in 2007.

Vandalism under investigation

Initial findings showed reported vandalism involving trees and gabions installed by the CCPL-Pamo along the trail. The report said trees and gabions were allegedly vandalized using spray paint, which DENR said could potentially affect water quality and the marine ecosystem within the protected area.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the CCPL-Pamo is appealing to the public for cooperation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who has relevant information or evidence is encouraged to coordinate with the DENR and the CCPL-Pamo,” DENR 7 said.

The CCPL-Pamo said the reported acts may violate provisions of RA 7586, as amended by RA 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act. These include prohibitions on damaging natural formations, roads and trails, and littering or depositing waste and debris.

RA 9486 also prohibits dumping of non-biodegradable waste and using or disposing of toxic chemicals and hazardous substances within the protected landscape, unless allowed under the applicable protection plan.

Public barred from trail

Entering, crossing or accessing the Spartan Trail remains prohibited while the closure is in effect. The public was also warned against bypassing barriers, warning signs or other restrictions installed by the CCPL-Pamo.

Violations of protected-area laws may carry fines and imprisonment, depending on the offense and applicable law.

CCPL forest wardens will conduct scheduled monitoring and patrols along the trail and nearby areas. The Pamo will also coordinate with the Cebu City Government, barangays and other stakeholders on visitor management, community participation and enforcement. / DPC