Spartan Trail stays closed; hikers traced

THE Central Cebu Protected Landscape-Protected Area Management Office (CCPL-Pamo) is tracking down individuals who allegedly entered the closed Spartan Trail without permits on Oct. 17, 2026, and is preparing notices requiring them to appear for an inquiry.

The search followed social media videos showing people hiking in restricted portions of the trail in Cebu City. The trail is a hiking route that starts in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, near Paseo Arcenas and Good Shepherd and ends in Barangay Pamutan.

Officers are reviewing the footage with help from citizens who reported it on the office’s Facebook page. The trail was closed on Sept. 21 after reports of vandalism involving trees and protective gabions.

Hikers being traced

Monitoring and Enforcement Chief Forester Ciselo Albiso is leading efforts to identify the hikers with local authorities and community informants. He said the office will pursue administrative and legal remedies to deter unauthorized entry.

Identified individuals will be directed to report to the office’s headquarters, where they will be shown evidence and informed of possible penalties under Republic Act (RA) 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act, and other environmental laws.

Legal action eyed

CCPL-Pamo warned that violations of the closure order will be documented, investigated and referred for possible administrative and criminal prosecution, citing RA 9486, or the Central Cebu Protected Landscape Act of 2007, and other laws. It reiterated a zero-tolerance policy on illegal intrusions.

Protected Area Superintendent Forester Mardione Delos Reyes urged the public to stay out until security and environmental assessments are completed and an official announcement is made. He said only CCPL-Pamo can reopen the trail.

“The protection and rehabilitation of the CCPL are vital public concerns, especially since this trail is located within a critical watershed zone feeding the Buhisan Dam, a major water source for the entire Metro Cebu,” Delos Reyes said. / DPC