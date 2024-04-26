SPC power Corpl sells stake in Bohol light to primelectric

THE SPC Power Corp. board, in a special board meeting on April 24, 2024, approved the sale of the corporation’s 29,925,000 common shares in Bohol Light Company Inc. for P6.67 per share to Primelectric Holdings Inc.

The total amount of the sale is P199.5 million. The sale shall be in compliance with the terms and conditions of a share purchase agreement and other definitive documents to be entered into by the parties.

Bohol Light Company Inc. is a distribution utility engaged in the distribution of electricity in Tagbilaran City, its franchise area. / PR