Speaker Dy: House to go paperless

SPEAKER Faustino Dy III on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, announced that the House of Representatives will shift to a paperless system and adopt blockchain technology beginning 2026.

The announcement was made in a video message posted on the House’s social media platforms a day after it adjourned following the ratification of the P6.793-trillion 2026 national budget.

“In 2026, the House, with the help of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), will start the process towards a paperless Congress and the use of blockchain technology to ensure the integrity, security and transparency of our processes, including the preparation of the national budget,” Dy said in Tagalog.

Dy said the move will make the Philippine Congress the first legislative body in Asia to use the technology to strengthen transparency and public trust.

“Once the transition is completed, we will be the first legislative body in Asia to adopt this technology,” he said.

The Speaker stressed that the adoption of digital tools is intended to institutionalize transparency and accountability in the legislative process.

He said the reform reflects his long-held position that confidence in government must be earned through concrete action.

“We are doing this because we believe that transparency should not only be an aspiration or a slogan. It should be carried out and practiced. Like what I said then, trust me as your Speaker. We will continue to do our best to make Congress more open, clearer and more trustworthy,” Dy said. /PNA