Special Report: Ex-inmate leads charge for HIV awareness in Cebu

A total of 192 PDLs among the nine facilities managed by BJMP 7 are PLHIVs.

Of the number, the majority are in the Cebu City Jail Annex (a facility that caters to PDL with special medical needs), at the Mandaue City Jail, and at the Talisay City Jail.

Ylanan said these are also their three biggest facilities.

The majority of PLHIVs in jail in the region are PWIDs, said Ylanan.

“The majority, or about 98 percent, are undetectable because we do viral load testing every six months as part of our monitoring,” he added.

Stigma and discrimination

Inside the jail, Mendoza said he got used to hearing some inmates suggest he deserved to be placed in “bartolina” (solitary confinement) to prevent him from infecting others, as if isolation was a normal response.

However, there is no scientific or medical basis for isolating people living with HIV (PLHIV) under ordinary circumstances.

According to UNAIDS, HIV can only be transmitted through specific means: penetrative sex, blood transfusion, sharing of contaminated needles in healthcare settings or drug injection, and from mother to infant during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

Lack of knowledge of how HIV is transmitted and fear of contracting the disease often leads to PLHIV stigma. According to UNAIDS, stigma “often serves as a precursor to discrimination, which creates an environment where negative attitudes and beliefs about HIV and the communities linked to it are widespread and dangerously tolerated.”

Faced with stigma from the inmates, it was a BJMP nurse who helped Mendoza realize that a positive HIV diagnosis wasn't the end for him.

“I never questioned God with ‘why me?’ because I knew the choices I had made," he said, hesitantly revealing that he had engaged in sex work at a young age.

He believes he acquired HIV through unprotected penetrative sex, noting that having unprotected sex with multiple sexual partners heightens the risk of contracting HIV.

In 2017, Mendoza developed shingles, a viral infection that causes a painful rash. Although he did not undergo testing at the time, he received treatment for it. Shingles is more common among individuals with weakened immune systems, including those living with HIV.

“Nigawas jud siya. Nag tubig-tubig siya (in my chest). (It really broke out, and there was fluid in my chest)," he recalled.

“Usahay ang Ginoo dili siguro siya mo allow sa atoang plans… like kung wala ko nagpa-test (in jail), basig patay na ko ron, diba,” he added.

(Sometimes, I think God doesn’t allow our plans to unfold as we intend. If I hadn’t been tested in jail, I might not be here today.)

Mendoza had access to HIV medicines inside the jail.

He also participated in programs such as the Therapeutic Community and Modality Program, livelihood production, and the Alternative Learning System.

Mendoza was released on probation in 2021.

Outside the jail, he is leading a different lifestyle with a new set of friends.

Although he generally feels at peace with his health now, he said there are days when doubt and negativity creep in. Yet, his sense of purpose keeps him going every day.

“I really asked God what my purpose in life is…For others, it may seem like a curse, but for me, it’s a gift that I need to discover. God gave this to me, and while it's not just about HIV, I sometimes forget how life-changing it has been and how I fought for myself."

HIV case manager

As an HIV case manager, Mendoza’s biggest challenge is convincing newly diagnosed individuals to seek treatment, particularly those without a steady income.

To support them, Mendoza connects these individuals with non-governmental organizations and sometimes government agencies to help them access care and livelihood assistance.

“When I do counseling, I disclose my status, that we are the same. I’ve been a PLHIV for six years, but I did not come to a point where I acquired opportunistic infection. It's because I had early treatment,” he added.

Mendoza also highlighted the importance of establishing a support group network to assist PLHIVs within the community.

He said some discontinue treatment or are lost to follow-up because they are too busy. Most PLHIVs who work have an 8–5 schedule, and by the time they finish work, the clinic is already closed.

He said a support group could help maintain contact with these clients.

Some digital interventions, such as the use of text messages, mobile apps, or websites to deliver reminders, guidance and support, can also help provide information about medication adherence, strategies, and even pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medicine taken to prevent getting HIV.

(First of two parts)

(Tomorrow: Overcrowded jails strain HIV care) (WBS)