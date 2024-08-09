Special task force eyed to probe jewelry stores’ robbery

CARBON Police Station Chief Major Philip John Libres has recommended the creation of a special investigation task force that will help probe the robbery of two jewelry stores on Calderon Street, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City past 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Libres, however, said that all police stations in Cebu province, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG 7), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI 7) have done their part in locating the six armed individuals who stole P14 million worth of jewelry from Macy’s Gold and Silver Jewelry and DGC D’Gold Chain Jewelry.

Meanwhile, the Carbon police chief confirmed that the motorcycle that was recovered from the parking lot of a big store on Burgos Street was the one used by the robbers.

Libres said the motorcycle was captured on CCTV camera abandoned in the area after the robbers switched to another vehicle.

Libres had already asked the Land Transportation Officer for permission to examine the motorcycle's registration documents and perform a macro itching on the engine.

In a related development, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes announced that stringent security protocols are in place throughout the city to avoid similar incident from happening in Mandaue.

He said the City is working with the Mandaue City Police Office to place more officers in key areas so they can react swiftly to any incidents involving criminal activity. (AYB, CAV)