Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Swimsuit and Resort Wear Competition: a Showcase of Beauty, Elegance, and Individuality.

A dazzling and mesmerizing spectacle unfolded at the Golden Sands Destination Resorts in Daanbantayan, Cebu, as 43 exceptional candidates from all corners of the Philippines graced the stage for the Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Swimsuit and Resort Wear Competition. The event celebrated not only the diverse beauty of Filipinas but also showcased their poise, grace, and individuality.

The competition began with contestants from Luzon, who took the stage wearing exquisite ensembles crafted by the renowned designer JM Gumatay.

The Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 candidates from the Visayas region graced the stage, in stunning outfits created by talented designers Bongbong Flores, Irvin Lisen, and Rei Escario.

The contestants from the captivating region of Mindanao followed suit, illuminating the stage in attire designed by the esteemed Garvy Terrado. Their breathtaking appearances set the tone for an evening that would celebrate both confidence and natural beauty.

The Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Swimsuit and Resort Wear Competition was graced by Chairman Mike Sordilla and National Director Eva Patalinghug, who awarded the top 8 candidates on stage.

The Selection Committee also included Influencer Telma, Beauty Queen and Influencer Miss Angcool, Hon. Dondon Hontiveros, Top Event Planner Carlo Abaquita, Man of the World Philippines 2022 James Reggie Vidal, Golden Sands Destination Resorts Director of Sales and Marketing Dan Sandoval, CMO of The Medical Dental Society Herve Ibon, Chief executive officer of Club Tipsy Cebu Jenelyn Algunas, and President of the Cebu Tourism Officers Organization Neil Odchigue.

These talented and confident young women have demonstrated exceptional grace, style, and charisma.

Here are the candidates who stood out among the rest during the swimsuit and resorts wear competition, in no particular order:

1. San Francisco, Camotes

2. Manila

3. Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

4. Pangasinan Province

5. Sultan Kudarat Province

6. Koronadal City

7. Sarangani Province

8. Bohol Province

The excitement doesn't end here. The highly anticipated "Best in Swimsuit" award will be unveiled during the grand Coronation Night on November 11, 2023, at Waterfront Hotel and Casino. Be sure to stay tuned for this thrilling moment, where one outstanding candidate will receive this coveted honor.

In the heart of Cebu, the Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Swimsuit and Resort Wear Competition has not only celebrated the beauty and elegance of Filipinas but has also shed light on the individuality and diversity that make the Philippines a truly remarkable nation.

The competition promises to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for the young women who dream of embracing their individuality while stepping onto the global stage of beauty pageants.